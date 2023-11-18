How to Get Death Perception Recipe in MW3 Zombies: Two Factor Authentication Guide

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

In MW3 Zombies, players can get the Recipe for the Death Perception Perk-a-Cola —which will allow them to craft the consumable once every three hours— by completing the Act 3 Tier 1 Two Factor Authentication mission.

But completing the mission is not easy, as one of its challenges tasks you with completing a Defend Ground Station Contract while keeping the computer’s health above 60%. Here’s a quick way to complete the Two Factor Authentication mission in MW3 Zombies.

MW3 Zombies Two Factor Authentication Guide

You can quickly complete the Two Factor Authentication mission in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies by first getting a few Sentry Guns. This is vital as we will be using the Killstreaks to add a new layer of protection to the computer and stop enemies from getting close to it. You can check out how to get the Sentry Guns at the end of this guide.

After getting the Killstreaks, accept a low-threat Defend Ground Station Contract and then complete its steps until you unlock the upload station.

Related: MW3 Golden River Camo Guide: All Weekly Challenges Listed

Once the station is available, start the upload and then place the Sentry Guns by the computer in a way that they will face the dust clouds from which the enemies will spawn. From here on out, everything will depend on your skill, so focus on killing as many mercenaries as possible (to complete the mission’s second task) while staying close to the computer.

Once the contract is completed and if the health of the computer is above 60%, grab the Death Perception Recipe from the Reward Rift and exfill with it to complete the Two Factor Authentication mission in MW3 Zombies. I only recommend that you tackle this mission solo while equipped with a Revive Kit, a rare weapon (featuring a level 1 Pack-a-Punch), and at least a 2-plate vest.

How to Get the Sentry Gun in MWZ

You can get the Sentry Gun Killstreak in MWZ by purchasing it from Buy Station located in both the medium and high-threat zones of the Urzikstan map. Each Sentry Gun will cost you 2,000 Essence and there’s no limit to how many you can buy.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

This guide was made while playing Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 on PS5.

- This article was updated on November 18th, 2023