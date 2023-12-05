How to Get Speed Cola Schematic in MW3 Zombies

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Reloading should never be a life-or-death situation in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Zombies, but sometimes you just need to save as much time as possible. One particularly valuable schematic for this is the Speed Cola Recipe, so here’s how to find it in MW3 Zombies!

How to Get the Speed Cola Recipe Schematic in MW3 Zombies

You can get the Speed Cola Recipe as random schematic drops in Reward Rifts from Threat Zone 1 contracts in MW3 Zombies. This makes Speed Cola one of the easiest Perk-a-Colas to get in the game, which is great considering it’s such a valuable asset. You’re almost guaranteed not to find one after beating only one contract, so take it easy, as you won’t need much more than maybe an Uncommon weapon to handle any of these contracts.

Unlike the Epic Aether Tool in Zone 3 or even the Raw Aetherium Crystal in Zone 2, Speed Cola is one you can approach nearly any way due to how much easier Threat Zone 1 is. You can chain together a ton of contracts that are packed together in this portion of the game’s map and find any of the following schematics:

Brain Rot

Cryo Freeze

Deadshot Daquiri

Napalm Burst

Speed Cola

Stamin-Up

Once you’ve found the Speed Cola Recipe, extract from any Exfil point in Zone 1 to play it safe and keep this valuable Perk-a-Cola. It’s my favorite, as it can get you out of a bind even with Pack-a-Punch weapons when you need to reload in a sticky situation, dropping the wait time to a fraction of the regular reload animation.

What Are the Best Contracts to Get Speed Cola Schematics in MWZ?

Unsurprisingly, Cargo Delivery is among my top recommendations for farming to get the Speed Cola schematic in MW3 Zombies. However, even while playing solo you can also reasonably chain that with some Big Bounty, Outlast, and Raid Weapon Stash contracts without feeling too pressured. My main advice is to switch it up if you’re comfortable, as running constant Cargo Delivery missions can get stale.

- This article was updated on December 4th, 2023