How to Get Raw Aetherium Crystal Schematic in MW3 Zombies

When you’re building your arsenal in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Zombies, sometimes a head start is needed when you deploy. The Raw Aetherium Crystal Schematic is a sought-after item for this purpose, and we’ll show you how to get it in MW3 Zombies!

How to Get Raw Aetherium Crystal Diagram in MW3 Zombies

The Raw Aetherium Crystal Diagram, or Schematic, is found by farming Threat Zone 2 contracts in MW3 Zombies. You will find this eventually in a Reward Rift after completing various contracts in the orange zone, and while this is a less imposing region of the map than Threat Zone 3, prepare nonetheless. With a lot of the non-Cargo Delivery contracts, you’ll be harassed by Manglers and Disciples.

Unlike the Epic Aether Tool or Ray Gun Schematic, the Raw Aetherium Crystal Diagram can be farmed using a more broad, varied approach, but Cargo Delivery is still often your best bet. It is the path of least resistance, and in Zone 2 there are sometimes contracts directly next to each other on the map. You can use this for all other Zone 2 schematics including:

Dead Wire

Jugger Nog

PHD Flopper

Raw Aetherium Crystal

Shatter Blast

While you can solo this with no gear at first, consider upgrading your weapons with Pack-a-Punch machines, level 2 being the most you’ll ever need. Exfil once you’ve got the Diagram.

What Are the Best Contracts to Farm for Raw Aetherium Crystal Schematic in MWZ?

This is up to preference, but the most efficient, hassle-free method in MW3 Zombies to get the Raw Aetherium Crystal Schematic is Cargo Delivery. This is not only because of how little effort is needed, but also because there are so many of these contracts in Zone 2, you can even drive the LTV you stole for one contract, and go to the next one with it.

Alternatively, you can use Raid Weapon Stash or try your hand at Bounty contracts for a reasonable, straightforward farming experience. If you’re equipped enough, you can try any contracts and chain them together. But I found myself going back to Cargo Delivery every time until I got my schematic.

- This article was updated on December 4th, 2023