How to Get Epic Aether Tool Schematic in MW3 Zombies

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

If you have a favorite insured weapon in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Zombies, chances are you’ll notice how weak they are without upgrades. With missions drawing you to Threat Zones 2 and 3, you’ll need to know how to get the Epic Aether Tool Schematic in MW3 Zombies!

How to Find the Epic Aether Tool Schematic in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) Zombies

Epic Aether Tool schematics are randomly found in Reward Rifts after completing contracts in Threat Zone 3 in MW3 Zombies. You can do so surprisingly easily farming Cargo Delivery and/or Outlast contracts, so be sure to bring decoy grenades.

This is identical to how you can get the Refined Aetherium Crystal or Ray Gun Schematics in MW3 Zombies, although it won’t drop on your first try unless you’re very lucky. It’s down to RNG, and if you can’t find the Cargo Delivery contract, do either an Outlast contract or accept and then cancel an Escort one. Chances are you’ll be overwhelmed if you try and Escort contract solo.

You can use this contract farming to find these 5 specific schematics:

Epic Aether Tool

Refined Aetherium Crystal

Elemental Pop

Tombstone Soda

Ray Gun

Naturally, once you’ve found the Epic Aether Tool Schematic, retreat to Zone 2 or even Zone 1 for Exfil.

What Are the Best Contracts to Farm for Epic Aether Tool Schematics in MWZ?

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The best contracts are Cargo Delivery and Outlast. Cargo Delivery remains the easiest contract in any threat zone in MW3 Zombies, where you can throw a decoy grenade to move the precious few zombies on your way to the LTV and drive straight to the drop-off point. It alternates its contract spawn point with the Escort contract, so you should accept Escort missions and then immediately cancel for another Cargo Delivery.

Outlast puts both your decoy grenades and throwing knives to use, forcing you to hole up near the PND. Climb the nearby scaffolding for Threat Zone 3’s Outlast contract and hurl decoy grenades out the door to draw away zombies, jumping out the window to restock ammo nearby when needed. Both Cargo Delivery and Outlast are handy because you can technically complete both without firing a shot solo.

- This article was updated on December 4th, 2023