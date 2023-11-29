How to Get Refined Aetherium Crystal Schematic in MW3 Zombies

November 29th, 2023 by J.R. Waugh
When getting ready to deploy for a dangerous mission in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Zombies, a good asset to have is a way to supercharge your weapons. The Refined Aetherium Crystal Schematic is among the best acquisitions to have in MW3 Zombies, so here’s how to get it!

How to Find the Refined Aetherium Crystal Schematic in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) Zombies

Refined Aetherium Crystal schematics are occasionally found in Threat Zone 3 contract Reward Rifts in MW3 Zombies. It’s easy to farm these using the Cargo Delivery contracts in particular, so bring Decoy Grenades and Throwing Knives to clear any zombies in your way. Make sure to avoid Mega Abominations, though, as they’ll tear through your vehicles.

This makes the process very similar to getting the Tombstone Soda or Ray Gun Schematic, with RNG playing a factor. You will not likely get this reward after completing only one contract in Zone 3, but it’s also the only way you can get the following schematic rewards:

  • Epic Aether Tool
  • Refined Aetherium Crystal
  • Elemental Pop
  • Tombstone Soda
  • Ray Gun

Beyond that, once you find the Refined Aetherium Crystal Schematic, run to either Zone 2 or Zone 1 for a safe extraction. You won’t want to die and have to grind for another one of these items.

What Are the Best Contracts to Get Refined Aetherium Crystal Schematics in MWZ?

MW3-Tier-3-Contracts-Solo-Farming-Guide-Map

The best contracts are either Cargo Delivery or Outlast, which you can complete even with bare minimum load-outs in MW3 Zombies. With just some Decoy Grenades and Throwing Knives, you could farm the Cargo Delivery contract alone multiple times to get what you need without nearly as much hassle. If it’s not showing up for you, it alternates with the Escort mission in the zone, so take the Escort contract, then immediately cancel it to spawn another Cargo Delivery.

Outlast might be a bit trickier, but inside the building where the PND is, you can climb to the top of some scaffolding, throw decoys out the opening, and run outside for ammo when you need a refill on your equipment. If you alternate these contracts, you can potentially even get these schematics solo.

