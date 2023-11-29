All Nancy’s House Exits in Texas Chainsaw Massacre

Image: Sumo Digital

The new DLC of Texas Chainsaw Massacre brings victims and killers to a new map, Nancy’s House. It’s good to know where all the exits are to get an advantage over the competition, so this guide will cover all ways to escape.

Every Exit on the Nancy’s House Map in Texas Chainsaw Massacre

So far, I have found three exits on the Nancy’s House map in Texas Chainsaw Massacre: a fuse box exit, a lockpick exit, and a car battery exit. Let’s go over how to access each in the following sections.

Lockpick Exit – Flower Garden

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The first and easiest exit to find is the front yard gate, also known as the lockpick exit. The exit is located directly in front of Nancy’s house, past the flower garden, and leads out to the main road for a sweet escape. The best way to access this exit is by leaving through the house’s front door or coming from the backyard and hugging the right side of the house.

Car Battery Exit – Barn Thicket

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

There’s another located on the complete opposite side of the map where the flower garden is, past the row of sheds in the back and the car graveyard. In the Barn Thicket section, you will find a locked door due to a car battery keeping it closed through a wire. To find the car, follow the yellow wire on the ground, leading you to the vehicle. To open the exit, interact with the car battery and turn it off.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Just a heads up, deactivating the car battery can take a while, so make sure you check your surroundings for any killers before you start interacting with it!

Related: All Gas Station Exits in Texas Chain Saw Massacre

Fuse Box Exit – Pump Room Basement

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

A fuse box exit can be found in the Pump Room in the basement section of Nancy’s House. This is one of the hardest exits to make it out safely, as it requires finding a fuse and activating a fuse box on the ground floor.

Since fuses are randomly generated, you’ll have to find it on your own, but there are a few places I have had the best luck in finding it. I found a fuse in the main room of Nancy’s House near the front door and another fuse at the shed next to the Car Graveyard.

As for the fuse box, it can be found on the ground floor by taking the ladder near the pump room exit. It can be found on the wall of a shed outside, right near the ladder you take to reach the ground floor. Make sure to crawl through tiny openings in the walls of the basement on your way to the ladder to confuse killers.

Considering all the other maps in the Texas Chainsaw Massacre have four or five exits, I’m likely missing one or two for this guide. At the time of writing, I am still playing through Nancy’s House and will update this guide once I find the other exits.

- This article was updated on November 29th, 2023