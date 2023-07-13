All New Maps Added in Team Fortress 2 Summer Update

Image: Valve

Team Fortress 2 has received a massive summer update, bringing the old game back to life with brand-new taunts, cosmetics, and community maps. It’s the most significant update for the game in a long time, and fans now have all the reason to return to the long-running first-person shooter. For example, there are 14 new maps added! Read further to discover all fourteen maps added to Team Fortress 2 in the Summer update.

All New Maps Added in Summer Update for Team Fortress 2

With the fourteen new maps added to the Summer Update for Team Fortress 2, fans have a ton of content to keep themselves busy. The great thing about these maps is that they are community-made, having Valve show some love to its fanbase. Below is a complete list of all new maps added to the Team Fortress 2 Summer update.

Sharkbay

Rotunda

Phoenix

Cashworks

Venice

Reckoner

Sulfur

Hardwood

Pelican Peak

Selbyen

VSH Tiny Rock

VSH Distillery

VSH Skirmish

VSH Nucleus

Related: Splat Fortress TF2 Mod Brings the Splatoon Experience to PC.

The community-made maps aren’t the only add-ons added to the game in the Summer update, as there are also taunts, cosmetics, and items included that are all community made. Additionally, Valve has launched numerous bug fixes and security and stability improvements to the game — making it feel more like a current-gem game than a game released back in 2007. For a complete, detailed breakdown of the latest Summer Update, head to the Team Fortress 2 official blog page!

How to Create a Custom Map in Team Fortress 2

Are you looking to create your custom map for Team Fortress 2? While you may not be added to the game officially by Valve, like the fourteen ones mentioned earlier in this guide — it’s still a fun time to let your creativity shine! If you are new to Team Fortress 2 and want to create your custom map, follow the steps below.

Open Steam and go to your library. Search Team Fortress 2 and right-click on it. Click on local files. Click on Browse local files. Go to the bin folder and search Hammer.exe. Right-click on the file and create a shortcut. Place the shortcut on your desktop. Open Hammer editor to start creating!

Now that you understand how to create your custom map in Team Fortress 2, you can create works of art! You never know; maybe one day, the team at Valve will officially add your creation to the game!

- This article was updated on July 13th, 2023