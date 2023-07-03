All New Sims 4 Horse Ranch DLC Items for CAS and Build Mode

Watch me whip… Watch me neigh, neigh. Here are all the new Sims 4 Horse Ranch DLC items for CAS and Build Mode.

July 3rd, 2023 by Matthew Kevin Mitchell
Image: Electronic Arts

In The Sims 4 Horse Ranch expansion pack you can start your day early, taking in the vast expanse of the countryside and feeling a sense of purpose in your work. Your days will be filled with taking care of your animals, ensuring their happiness and cleanliness. You’ll harvest Prairie Grass to feed them, collect Horse Manure to fertilize your plants, and even create your Nectar to sell. All of this can be done on a ranch of your design, whether that be a cozy cabin or a grand red barn. Discover the exciting new Sims 4 Horse Ranch DLC Items available for both CAS and Build Mode to make a very own Horse Ranch of your own.

All The Sims 4 Horse Ranch Expansion Pack Create a Sims and Build Mode Items

TS4_Horse-Ranch_Media-Hero-Tile_16x9_05_EPI
Image: Electronic Arts

The Horse Ranch Expansion pack contains 243 items spread between the Create a Sims and Build Mode modes. Below are pictures of all items found in The Sims 4 Horse Ranch catalog so you can see if this expansion pack is for you – trust me, though, it will have you sending the My Man meme to EA.

All Horse Ranch DLC Create a Sim Mode Items in The Sims 4

  • All-New-Sims-4-Horse-Ranch-DLC-Items-for-CAS-and-Build-Mode-Part-1
  • All-New-Sims-4-Horse-Ranch-DLC-Items-for-CAS-and-Build-Mode-Part-2

Are you looking for something new for your Sims and their horses? The Create A Sim catalog for The Sims 4 Horse Ranch Expansion has got you covered! There are 144 Create a Sim Mode Items in the Horse Ranch DLC for The Sims 4, bringing a variety of new clothing options, including hairstyles, accessories, fits, and shoes for Sims of all ages. And for your horses, customize their manes, saddles, tails, hooves, and more. Keep an eye out for the unicorn horn, hinting at the possibility of unicorns being included in this expansion.

Related: The Sims 4: How to Make Sims Stand Still in CAS

All Horse Ranch DLC Build Mode Items in The Sims 4

  • All-New-Sims-4-Horse-Ranch-DLC-Items-for-CAS-and-Build-Mode-Part-3
  • All-New-Sims-4-Horse-Ranch-DLC-Items-for-CAS-and-Build-Mode-Part-4
  • All-New-Sims-4-Horse-Ranch-DLC-Items-for-CAS-and-Build-Mode-Part-5
  • All-New-Sims-4-Horse-Ranch-DLC-Items-for-CAS-and-Build-Mode-Part-6

The Horse Ranch Expansion for The Sims 4 is an exciting addition to the Build Mode catalog with 199 items officially listed on the EA App. However, there’s a good chance that more objects are available in the BuyDebug section. Additionally, with the introduction of a new world, players can expect to find many new environmental objects to enhance their gameplay.

- This article was updated on July 3rd, 2023

About The Author

Avatar photo

Matthew Kevin Mitchell has been a contributing writer for Attack of the Fanboy and PC Invasion since 2022. Matthew primarily covers Manga like One Piece, horror movies like Scream, and survival horror games like Dead by Daylight. His favorite moment came during his first press event covering Scream 6 for AotF. He hails from Denver, Colorado, where he received his Bachelor of Science in Information Technology from Regis University. When he isn’t scaring himself silly or writing, he loves to play ice hockey, spoil his dog, and drink an unhealthy amount of coffee.

More Stories by Matthew Kevin Mitchell

More on Attack of the Fanboy :