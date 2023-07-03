All New Sims 4 Horse Ranch DLC Items for CAS and Build Mode

Image: Electronic Arts

In The Sims 4 Horse Ranch expansion pack you can start your day early, taking in the vast expanse of the countryside and feeling a sense of purpose in your work. Your days will be filled with taking care of your animals, ensuring their happiness and cleanliness. You’ll harvest Prairie Grass to feed them, collect Horse Manure to fertilize your plants, and even create your Nectar to sell. All of this can be done on a ranch of your design, whether that be a cozy cabin or a grand red barn. Discover the exciting new Sims 4 Horse Ranch DLC Items available for both CAS and Build Mode to make a very own Horse Ranch of your own.

All The Sims 4 Horse Ranch Expansion Pack Create a Sims and Build Mode Items

Image: Electronic Arts

The Horse Ranch Expansion pack contains 243 items spread between the Create a Sims and Build Mode modes. Below are pictures of all items found in The Sims 4 Horse Ranch catalog so you can see if this expansion pack is for you – trust me, though, it will have you sending the My Man meme to EA.

All Horse Ranch DLC Create a Sim Mode Items in The Sims 4

Are you looking for something new for your Sims and their horses? The Create A Sim catalog for The Sims 4 Horse Ranch Expansion has got you covered! There are 144 Create a Sim Mode Items in the Horse Ranch DLC for The Sims 4, bringing a variety of new clothing options, including hairstyles, accessories, fits, and shoes for Sims of all ages. And for your horses, customize their manes, saddles, tails, hooves, and more. Keep an eye out for the unicorn horn, hinting at the possibility of unicorns being included in this expansion.

All Horse Ranch DLC Build Mode Items in The Sims 4

The Horse Ranch Expansion for The Sims 4 is an exciting addition to the Build Mode catalog with 199 items officially listed on the EA App. However, there’s a good chance that more objects are available in the BuyDebug section. Additionally, with the introduction of a new world, players can expect to find many new environmental objects to enhance their gameplay.

- This article was updated on July 3rd, 2023