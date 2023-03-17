The Sims 4: How to Make Sims Stand Still in CAS

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Whether you’re a serial custom content hoarder or someone who just loves to create new Sims in The Sims 4, having your Sim constantly fidgeting in CAS can be annoying to some extent. Luckily, you don’t have to put up with this any longer, as there are a few quick and easy ways to make your Sim stop moving. In this guide, we’ll walk you through some ways to make your Sim stand still in CAS so you can focus on adjusting their features and take a better look at them.

How to Make Sims Stand Still in CAS using Cheats

For starters, there are two ways you can make your Sim stand still in CAS, which are by using cheats and mods. Using cheats is the easiest and most accessible way, but this method can be a bit time-consuming since you need to open up the cheat window every time you want to freeze and unfreeze your Sim in CAS. That said, if you’re not a fan of downloading mods, then make sure you follow these steps.

First, you’ll need to open the cheat window, which requires pressing certain keys or buttons depending on your platform.

On Windows : press Ctrl + Shift + C at the same time

: press Ctrl + Shift + C at the same time On Mac : press Cmd + Shift + C at the same time

: press Cmd + Shift + C at the same time On Xbox : press LT + LB + RT + RB at the same time

: press LT + LB + RT + RB at the same time On PlayStation: press L1 + L2 + R1 + R2 at the same time

After that, there should be a small window on your screen. Here, you’ll need to type testingcheats on to enable the cheats. Once you’ve done that, bring up the cheat window on your screen again by pressing the previous buttons, and enter casclockspeed 0 to make your Sim stop moving.

When done correctly, your Sim should stay in place no matter what you do. Now you can take your time to customize and adjust your Sim to the way you want! If you want to unfreeze your Sim, simply bring up the cheat window again and type in casclockspeed 1.

How to Make Sims Stand Still in CAS with Mods

The other way to make a Sim stand still in CAS is to use mods. For this, you can download MizoreYukii’s Stand Still in CAS (& No Occult Animations Version) mod. With this mod installed, your Sim won’t perform any unnecessary animation when you zoom out or apply traits on them.

This mod also comes with a No Occult Animations Version, which disables Occult sim animations from playing, such as vampires growling, werewolves howling, mermaids giggling, and so on.

Compared to using cheats, using mods is more practical since you won’t have to type in the cheats every time you want your Sim to stop moving, but it’s essential to know that you need to update your mods regularly to avoid your game being broken due to outdated mods.

And that sums up everything you need to know about how to make Sims stand still in CAS. This knowledge can be a lifesaver when you need to make quick changes to your Sims and don’t want them moving around too much.

