How to Add CC to Sims 4

Are you looking for a way to add some extra flair to your Sims 4 gaming experience? Custom content, or CC, is an excellent way to do just that. Custom content is created by third-party creators that allow players to add new content to the game, such as clothes, hairstyles, furniture, and more. Unlike mods that alter your gameplay, these are purely cosmetics and generally don’t require updating after each patch. So, if you want to add CC to Sims 4 to make your gameplay or sim look more personalized, follow these steps below.

How to Add Custom Content to The Sims 4

The first step is to find where to download custom content. There are a few different sites where you can find CC for Sims 4, such as The Sims Resource, Mod the Sims, and The Sims Catalog. Each site offers a variety of custom content and can be searched based on the type of content you are looking for. Once you have found the custom content you want, you can download it to your computer.

Depending on the creator, some custom content is usually packed into a .zip or .rar file. When that happens, you must extract the files using a program such as WinRar or WinZip. To do this, right-click the .zip or .rar file, then choose Extract All. Once the files are extracted, you can move on to the next step.

The next step is to move the extracted files to your Sims 4 Mods folder. To do this, go to Documents > Electronic Arts > The Sims 4 > Mods. Once in the Mods folder, you can copy and paste the extracted files into that folder.

You can skip the extracting the .zip or .rar file step if the custom content you downloaded is already in the .package format. If that’s the case, just go ahead and copy and paste that file into the Mods folder.

Once the custom content files are in the Mods folder, you can launch the game, and the custom content should be available for use. If they don’t show up when you load Create a Sim, you’ll need to go to your settings option and check if you’ve enabled custom content and mods in the Game options tab.

- This article was updated on March 15th, 2023