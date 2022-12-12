Sims is almost synonymous with cheats. After all, who can forget the iconic Kaching, Nessie, and the Motherlode? We know cheating is generally wrong but sometimes using these cheats adds up to fun — and that’s the case for Sims 4. In fact, the developers even encourage cheating so players can have more fun.

That said, we’ve compiled all the cheats available in Sims 4 for you to play with!

All Sims 4 Cheat Codes

Sims 4 Live Mode cheats

If you did something wrong and scratched your head about how to fix it, just type these to fix everything magically.

resetsim [firstname lastname]: Unstuck a Sim. Note: You have to spell the sim’s name right.

[firstname lastname]: Unstuck a Sim. Note: You have to spell the sim’s name right. sims.give_satisfaction_points [#] : Add satisfaction points to a Sim based on what you typed in #

: Add satisfaction points to a Sim based on what you typed in # fillmotive motive_[motive] : Fills the specific motive Bladder Energy Fun Hunger Hygiene Social.

: Fills the specific motive sims.fill_all_commodities : Fills all the motives of all Sims.

: Fills all the motives of all Sims. aspirations.complete_current_milestone: Completes a Sim’s current aspiration goal

Sims 4 UI Cheats

Headlineeffects [on/off] – controls headline effects such as speech bubbles

– controls headline effects such as speech bubbles Hovereffects [on/off] – controls the hover effect when you move over a Sim

– controls the hover effect when you move over a Sim fullscreenToggle – will make the game either full screen or windowed on PC

– will make the game either full screen or windowed on PC Fps [on/off] – will show or hide the current frames per second on the screen

Sims 4 Money Cheats

kaching : get 1,000 simoleons

: get 1,000 simoleons rosebud: get 1,000 simoleons (for The Sims veterans who remember it)

get 1,000 simoleons (for The Sims veterans who remember it) FreeRealEstate [on/off] : makes lots in a neighborhood free.

: makes lots in a neighborhood free. motherlode: get 50,000 simoleons

get 50,000 simoleons Money [#] : change household simoleons to an exact number

: change household simoleons to an exact number household.autopay_bills [true/false]: Turn household bills on and off.

Sims 4 Build Mode cheats

modebb.moveobjects – lets you ignore placement rules

– lets you ignore placement rules bb.showhiddenobjects – reveals hidden objects and lets you buy them

– reveals hidden objects and lets you buy them bb.enablefreebuild – lets you build wherever you want

– lets you build wherever you want bb.ignoregameplayunlocksentitlement – unlock certain items that are specific to some careers.

Sims 4 Skill cheats.

Your Sim doesn’t need to practice now! All you need to do is enter these codes to max out your sim’s skills.

stats.set_skill_level Major_Logic 10

stats.set_skill_level Major_HomestyleCooking 10

stats.set_skill_level Major_GourmetCooking 10

stats.set_skill_level Major_Bartending 10

stats.set_skill_level Major_Charisma 10

stats.set_skill_level Major_Comedy 10

stats.set_skill_level Major_Fishing 10

stats.set_skill_level Skill_Fitness 10

stats.set_skill_level Major_Gardening 10

stats.set_skill_level Major_Guitar 10

stats.set_skill_level Major_Piano 10

stats.set_skill_level Major_Violin 10

stats.set_skill_level Major_Handiness 10

stats.set_skill_level Major_Mischief 10

stats.set_skill_level Major_Painting 10

stats.set_skill_level Major_Photography 10

stats.set_skill_level Major_Programming 10

stats.set_skill_level Major_RocketScience 10

stats.set_skill_level Major_VideoGaming 10

stats.set_skill_level Major_Writing 10

If you have Child Sims, use this for their development

stats.set_skill_level Skill_Child_Creativity 10

stats.set_skill_level Skill_Child_Social 10

stats.set_skill_level Skill_Child_Mental 10

stats.set_skill_level Skill_Child_Motor 10

stats.set_skill_level_Toddler_Communication 5

stats.set_skill_level_Toddler_Imagination 5

stats.set_skill_level_Toddler_Movement 5

stats.set_skill_level_Toddler_Thinking 5

stats.set_skill_level_Toddler_Potty 3

Sims 4 Highschool Years cheats

Image from thesims.com

High school may be fun or a nightmare for some. So it’s up to you whether you make your sim a high school achiever or a dropout! Use the following cheats to make it or break it in high school.

Use the cheat traits.equip_trait [trait] with the following:

trait_hsexit_graduate_early

trait_hsexit_graduate_honors

trait_hsexit_graduate_valedictorian

trait_hsexit_expelled

Trait_hsexit_dropout

Sims 4 Career Cheats

After studying, you might want to pursue a career. Here are some cheats you can use when pursuing your career path.

careers.promote – get your sim a promotion

– get your sim a promotion careers.add_career – your sim will add a new career

– your sim will add a new career careers.remove_career – removes a career from your Sim

– removes a career from your Sim careers.retire – let your sim live a life of a pensioner

Careers you can choose from:

Astronaut – Astronaut

– Astronaut Athlete – Athletic

– Athletic Business – Business

– Business Criminal – Criminal

– Criminal Culinary – Culinary

– Culinary Entertainer – Entertainer

– Entertainer Painter – Painter

– Painter SecretAgent – Secret Agent

– Secret Agent Influencer – Style Influencer

– Style Influencer TechGuru – Tech Guru

– Tech Guru Writer – Writer

Some careers require some expansions before you can activate them. Here are the codes for those careers:

Activist – Politician (requires The Sims 4 City Living expansion)

– Politician (requires The Sims 4 City Living expansion) Actor – Actor (requires The Sims 4 Get Famous expansion)

Actor (requires The Sims 4 Get Famous expansion) Careers_Adult_Critic – Critic (requires The Sims 4 City Living expansion)

– Critic (requires The Sims 4 City Living expansion) Detective – Detective (requires The Sims 4 Get to Work expansion)

– Detective (requires The Sims 4 Get to Work expansion) Docto r- Doctor (requires The Sims 4 Get to Work expansion)

r- Doctor (requires The Sims 4 Get to Work expansion) Scientist – Scientist (requires The Sims 4 Get to Work expansion)

– Scientist (requires The Sims 4 Get to Work expansion) SocialMedia – Social Media Manager (requires The Sims 4 City Living expansion)

If your Sim is still in Highschool, you can enter these cheat codes to get some sideline

Teen_Babysitter – Babysitter

– Babysitter Teen_Barista – Barista

– Barista Teen_FastFood – Fast Food Employee

– Fast Food Employee Scout – Scout

– Scout Teen_Manual – Manual Laborer

– Manual Laborer Teen_Retail – Retail Employee

Sims 4 Relationship Cheats

Now if you want your Sims to improve their relationship with whoever you want, you can enter these codes:

relationship.introduce_sim_to_all_others – instantly introduce your sim to all their neighbors

– instantly introduce your sim to all their neighbors r elationships.create_friends_for_sim – instantly spawn a friend for your sim

– instantly spawn a friend for your sim modifyrelationship [YourSimFirstName] [YourSimLastName] [TargetSimFirstName] [TargetSimLastName] 100 LTR_Friendship_Main – maximum friendship with your target sims

[YourSimFirstName] [YourSimLastName] [TargetSimFirstName] [TargetSimLastName] 100 LTR_Friendship_Main – maximum friendship with your target sims modifyrelationship [YourSimFirstName] [YourSimLastName] [TargetSimFirstName] [TargetSimLastName] 100 LTR_Romance_Main – maximum romance with your target sims

Sims 4 Parenthood Cheats

If you manage to build a family and your kid is giving you a headache, put these cheats on and have your own perfect kid.

Change X to your preferred value.

stats.set_stat lifeSkillStatistic_Empathy X – Adjusts Empathy.

– Adjusts Empathy. stats.set_stat lifeSkillStatistic_Manners X – Adjusts Manners.

– Adjusts Manners. stats.set_stat lifeSkillStatistic_ConflictResolution X – Adjusts Conflict Resolution.

– Adjusts Conflict Resolution. stats.set_stat lifeSkillStatistic_EmotionalControl X – Adjusts Emotional Control.

– Adjusts Emotional Control. stats.set_stat lifeSkillStatistic_Responsibility X – Adjusts Responsibility.

Sim 4 Business Cheats

If you want to be a successful business owner inside the game, you can use these cheats to make your workers work better or just your business to grow.

Restaurant

bucks.unlock_perk AdditionalChef true – Additional Chef

– Additional Chef bucks.unlock_perk AdditionalWaiter_1 true – Additional Waiter #1

Additional Waiter #1 bucks.unlock_perk AdditionalWaiter_2 true – Additional Waiter #2

– Additional Waiter #2 bucks.unlock_perk CheaperIngredients_1 true – Ingredient Discount (small)

– Ingredient Discount (small) bucks.unlock_perk CheaperIngredients_2 true – Ingredient Discount (large)

– Ingredient Discount (large) bucks.unlock_perk ChefsHat true – adds The Chef’s Hat

– adds The Chef’s Hat bucks.unlock_perk EatFaster true – Fast Eaters

– Fast Eaters bucks.unlock_perk ExpensiveOrders true – Well Funded Foodies

– Well Funded Foodies bucks.unlock_perk IngredientCostDiscount true – Surplus Harvest

– Surplus Harvest bucks.unlock_perk IngredientQualityOptions true – Ingredient Quality Options

– Ingredient Quality Options bucks.unlock_perk InspirationalSpeechSocial true – Inspirational Speech

– Inspirational Speech bucks.unlock_perk LengthenImpatienceTimeout – Patient Patrons

– Patient Patrons bucks.unlock_perk LowerChangeBadEvents_Small – Well Managed

– Well Managed bucks.unlock_perk LowerEmployeeTrainingCost – Lowers the training cost

– Lowers the training cost bucks.unlock_perk MoreCustomers true – Meal Rush

– Meal Rush bucks.unlock_perk RecommendedDishFrequency – Curiouser Customers

– Curiouser Customers bucks.unlock_perk RecommendedDishSocial true – Curious Customers

– Curious Customers bucks.unlock_perk RiskFreeMarkup true – Tidy Tippers

Retail Store

stats.set_skill_level retail_workethic (number from 1 to 5) – Adjusts Work Ethic skill.

– Adjusts Work Ethic skill. stats.set_skill_level retail_maintenance (number from 1 to 5) – Adjusts Maintenance skill.

– Adjusts Maintenance skill. stats.set_skill_level retail_sales (number from 1 to 5) – Adjusts Sales skill.

– Adjusts Sales skill. bucks.unlock_perk AdditionalWorker_1 true – adds Additional Employee #1

– adds Additional Employee #1 bucks.unlock_perk AdditionalWorker_2 true – adds Additional Employee #2

– adds Additional Employee #2 bucks.unlock_perk CheckoutSpeed_Large true – Faster Checkouts (large)

– Faster Checkouts (large) bucks.unlock_perk CheckoutSpeed_Small true – Faster Checkouts (small)

– Faster Checkouts (small) bucks.unlock_perk CustomerBrowseTime true – Curious Shopper

– Curious Shopper bucks.unlock_perk CustomerPurchaseIntent true – Serious Shopper

– Serious Shopper bucks.unlock_perk DescreaseRestockingCost true – Cheaper Restocking

– Cheaper Restocking bucks.unlock_perk ImproveRetailSocials true – Slick Salesman

– Slick Salesman bucks.unlock_perk InstantRestock true – Instant Restocking

– Instant Restocking bucks.unlock_perk PedestalMimic true – Provocative Pedestal

– Provocative Pedestal bucks.unlock_perk RegisterMimic true – Register of Tomorrow

– Register of Tomorrow bucks.unlock_perk RestockSpeed_Large true – Faster Restocking (large)

– Faster Restocking (large) bucks.unlock_perk RestockSpeed_Small true – Faster Restocking (small)

– Faster Restocking (small) bucks.unlock_perk RetailOutfit true – Snazzy Shirt

– Snazzy Shirt bucks.unlock_perk SignageMimic true – Stunning Sign

– Stunning Sign bucks.unlock_perk StorePlacard_1 true – Placard: My First Simoleon

– Placard: My First Simoleon bucks.unlock_perk StorePlacard_2 true – Placard: Fobbs 500

– Placard: Fobbs 500 bucks.unlock_perk SureSaleSocial true – Sure Sale

– Sure Sale DecreaseRestocking_Temporary true – Superfluous Surplus

– Superfluous Surplus ImprovementManagementSocials true – Mega Manager

Vet Clinic

bucks.unlock_perk AdditionalVet_1 true – Additional Vet #1

– Additional Vet #1 bucks.unlock_perk AdditionalVet_2 true – Additional Vet #2

– Additional Vet #2 bucks.unlock_perk Vetperks_InspirationalSpeechSocial true – Inspirational Speech

– Inspirational Speech bucks.unlock_perk Vetperks_LowerEmployeeTrainingCost true – Lower Employee Training Costs

– Lower Employee Training Costs bucks.unlock_perk Vetperks_LengthenImpatienceTimeout true – Patient Patients

– Patient Patients bucks.unlock_perk ReducePetStress true – Reduce Pet Stress

– Reduce Pet Stress bucks.unlock_perk SupplyQuality true Unlock – Vet Supply Quality

– Vet Supply Quality bucks.unlock_perk Vetperks_MoreCustomers true – Vet Rush

– Vet Rush bucks.unlock_perk UnlockCASItem true – The Vet Coat

– The Vet Coat bucks.unlock_perk Vetperks_LowerChanceBadEvents_Small true – Well Managed

Sims 4 Werewolf Cheats

Image from thesims.com

Werewolf cheats are all related to the Sim’s traits. If you want to use the werewolves traits, you can use the following cheat:

Add the Werewolf trait: traits.equip_trait trait_occultwerewolf_x Remove the Werewolf trait: traits.remove_trait trait_occultwerewolf_x Replace the X with the following to unlock the traits Add _AspirationTraints_X for adding traits, and _Temperaments_X for temperament traits.

Traits

DormantWolf – Get Dormant Wolf Trait

– Get Dormant Wolf Trait GreaterWolfBlood – Get Greater Wolf Blood Trait

– Get Greater Wolf Blood Trait InitiationBonusTrait – Get Lunar Confidant Trait

Temperaments

AntiCapitalistCanine – Adds the ‘Anti-Capitalist Canine’ temperament

– Adds the ‘Anti-Capitalist Canine’ temperament BigBadWolf – Adds the ‘Big Bad Wolf’ temperament

– Adds the ‘Big Bad Wolf’ temperament Carnivore – Adds the ‘Carnivore’ temperament

– Adds the ‘Carnivore’ temperament EasilyExcitable – Adds the ‘Easily Excitable’ temperament

– Adds the ‘Easily Excitable’ temperament FeelsOutcasted – Adds the ‘Feels Outcasted’ temperament

– Adds the ‘Feels Outcasted’ temperament Frisky – Adds the ‘Frisky’ temperament

– Adds the ‘Frisky’ temperament GrumpyWolf – Adds the ‘Grumpy Wolf’ temperament

– Adds the ‘Grumpy Wolf’ temperament HatesBeingWet – Adds the ‘Hates Being Wet’ temperament

– Adds the ‘Hates Being Wet’ temperament HungryLikeTheWolf – Adds the ‘Hungry Like the Wolf’ temperament

– Adds the ‘Hungry Like the Wolf’ temperament Lunar_ForestMark – Adds the ‘Mark of the Forest’ temperament

– Adds the ‘Mark of the Forest’ temperament Lunar_HuntMark – Adds the ‘Mark of the Hunt’ temperament

– Adds the ‘Mark of the Hunt’ temperament Lunar_NightMark – Adds the ‘Mark of the Night’ temperament

– Adds the ‘Mark of the Night’ temperament Lunar_WolfMark – Adds the ‘Mark of the Wolf’ temperament

– Adds the ‘Mark of the Wolf’ temperament MustBeClean – Adds the ‘Must Be Clean’ temperament

– Adds the ‘Must Be Clean’ temperament NightWolf – Adds the ‘Night Wolf’ temperament

– Adds the ‘Night Wolf’ temperament Pridefu l – Adds the ‘Prideful’ temperament

l – Adds the ‘Prideful’ temperament RestlessAnimal – Adds the ‘Restless Animal’ temperament

– Adds the ‘Restless Animal’ temperament SensitiveHearing – Adds the ‘Sensitive Hearing’ temperament

– Adds the ‘Sensitive Hearing’ temperament SurvivalInstincts – Adds the ‘Survival Instincts’ temperament

– Adds the ‘Survival Instincts’ temperament Territorial – Adds the ‘Territorial’ temperament

– Adds the ‘Territorial’ temperament WolfBrain – Adds the ‘Wolf Brain’ temperament

– Adds the ‘Wolf Brain’ temperament WrackedWithGuilt – Adds the ‘Wracked With Guilt’ temperament

Aspirations

BetterTurning – Get Chomp Champion Trait

– Get Chomp Champion Trait FormerLycan – Get Werewolf Ally Trait

– Get Werewolf Ally Trait FriendlyWolf – Get Fanged Friend Trait

– Get Fanged Friend Trait MoreFear – Get Threatening Presence Trait

Sims 4 Vampire cheats

Image from thesims.com

If you ever dreamt of being a bloodsucking vampire, this is your time to shine! Enter these cheat codes to transform into a vampire. Just like the werewolf cheats, you can enter these template codes and add some values to control the cheats.

traits.equip_trait trait_OccultVampire – Turns your Sim into a vampire.

– Turns your Sim into a vampire. stats.set_stat commodity_BecomingVampire 2160 – Transitions your Sim into a vampire over a number of days.

– Transitions your Sim into a vampire over a number of days. traits.remove_trait trait_OccultVampire – Turns a vampire Sim back to normal.

– Turns a vampire Sim back to normal. bucks.unlock_perk DetectPersonality true 40961 [Sim ID] – Unlocks Power: Detect Personality (Req rank: Fledgling)

– Unlocks Power: Detect Personality (Req rank: Fledgling) bucks.unlock_perk BatForm true 40961 [Sim ID] – Unlocks Power: Bat Form (Req rank: Fledgling)

– Unlocks Power: Bat Form (Req rank: Fledgling) bucks.unlock_perk Hallucinate true 40961 [Sim ID] – Unlocks Power: Hallucination (Req rank: Fledgling)

– Unlocks Power: Hallucination (Req rank: Fledgling) bucks.unlock_perk AlwaysWelcome true 40961 [Sim ID] – Unlocks Power: Eternally Welcome (Req rank: Fledgling)

– Unlocks Power: Eternally Welcome (Req rank: Fledgling) bucks.unlock_perk PotentPower_3 true 40961 [Sim ID] – Unlocks Power: Occult Master (Req rank: Fledgling)

– Unlocks Power: Occult Master (Req rank: Fledgling) bucks.unlock_perk AlluringVisage_3 true 40961 [Sim ID] – Unlocks Power: Vampiric Fascination (Req rank: Minor)

– Unlocks Power: Vampiric Fascination (Req rank: Minor) bucks.unlock_perk VampiricStrength_Level3 true 40961 [Sim ID ] – Unlocks Power: Vampiric Might (Req rank: Minor)

] – Unlocks Power: Vampiric Might (Req rank: Minor) bucks.unlock_perk Command true 40961 [Sim ID] – Unlocks Power: Command (Req rank: Minor)

– Unlocks Power: Command (Req rank: Minor) bucks.unlock_perk GarlicImmunity true 40961 [Sim ID] – Unlocks Power: Garlic Immunity (Req rank: Minor)

– Unlocks Power: Garlic Immunity (Req rank: Minor) bucks.unlock_perk VampireCreation true 40961 [Sim ID] – Unlocks Power: Vampire Creation (Req rank: Minor)

– Unlocks Power: Vampire Creation (Req rank: Minor) bucks.unlock_perk Mesmerize true 40961 [Sim ID] – Unlocks Power: Mesmerize (Req rank: Prime)

– Unlocks Power: Mesmerize (Req rank: Prime) bucks.unlock_perk NocturnalAffinity_Level3 true 40961 [Sim ID] – Unlocks Power: Master of Darkness (Req rank: Prime)

– Unlocks Power: Master of Darkness (Req rank: Prime) bucks.unlock_perk IrresistibleSlumber true 40961 [Sim ID] – Unlocks Power: Irresistible Slumber (Req rank: Prime)

– Unlocks Power: Irresistible Slumber (Req rank: Prime) bucks.unlock_perk ManipulateLifeSpirit true 40961 [Sim ID] – Unlocks Power: Manipulate Life Spirit (Req rank: Prime)

– Unlocks Power: Manipulate Life Spirit (Req rank: Prime) bucks.unlock_perk VampiricSlumber_Level3 true 40961 [Sim ID] – Unlocks Power: Vampiric Trance (Req rank: Prime)

– Unlocks Power: Vampiric Trance (Req rank: Prime) bucks.unlock_perk EmotionalDampening_Level3 true 40961 [Sim ID] – Unlocks Power: Deadened Emotions (Req rank: Master)

– Unlocks Power: Deadened Emotions (Req rank: Master) bucks.unlock_perk VampireRun true 40961 [Sim ID] – Unlocks Power: Supernatural Speed (Req rank: Master)

– Unlocks Power: Supernatural Speed (Req rank: Master) bucks.unlock_perk NeedsNaughtiness true 40961 [Sim ID] – Unlocks: Deprive Needs (Req rank: Master)

– Unlocks: Deprive Needs (Req rank: Master) bucks.unlock_perk ResistanceSolis_Level3 true 40961 [Sim ID] – Unlocks Power: Perfect Sun Resistance (Req rank: Master)

– Unlocks Power: Perfect Sun Resistance (Req rank: Master) bucks.unlock_perk LoseHumanity_Hygiene true 40961 [Sim ID] – Unlocks Power: Odorless (Req rank: Master)

– Unlocks Power: Odorless (Req rank: Master) bucks.unlock_perk EmotionalBurst_3 true 40961 [Sim ID] – Unlocks Power: Control Emotion (Req rank: Grand Master)

– Unlocks Power: Control Emotion (Req rank: Grand Master) bucks.unlock_perk MistForm true 40961 [Sim ID] – Unlocks Power: Mist Form (Req rank: Grand Master)

– Unlocks Power: Mist Form (Req rank: Grand Master) bucks.unlock_perk TameTheThirst true 40961 [Sim ID] – Unlocks Power: Tamed Thirst (Req rank: Grand Master)

– Unlocks Power: Tamed Thirst (Req rank: Grand Master) bucks.unlock_perk LoseHumanity_Social true 40961 [Sim ID] – Unlocks Power: Beyond the Herd (Req rank: Grand Master)

– Unlocks Power: Beyond the Herd (Req rank: Grand Master) bucks.unlock_perk LoseHumanity_Fun true 40961 [Sim ID] – Unlocks Power: Immortal Pleasures (Req rank: Grand Master)

Interaction Cheats

Cheat Need > Make Happy – your Sim will be super happy

– your Sim will be super happy Cheat Need > Enable Need Decay or Disable Need Decay – either allow or stops your Sims from Need changes

– either allow or stops your Sims from Need changes Reset Object – Reset the status of Sims or objects.

– Reset the status of Sims or objects. Add to Family – Add a sim to the family

– Add a sim to the family Modify in CAS – alter a Sim in Create-a-Sim

– alter a Sim in Create-a-Sim Make Dirty or Make Clean – make an object clean or dirty

or – make an object clean or dirty Teleport Sim – allows you to move your Sim to a place of your choosing

– allows you to move your Sim to a place of your choosing Make head – will make any item your Sim’s new head

How to activate Cheats in Sims 4?

Before you start getting crazy with these cheats, you must note that enabling cheats will turn off all achievements and trophies. Don’t worry. It will only affect the world that you’ll activate the cheats, so your normal worlds won’t be affected.

Now that’s out of the way, let’s start activating cheats. To activate cheats, you first have to bring up the Cheat Menu. To do this, just follow these simple steps

PC: Ctrl+Shift+C, then enter testingCheats true Xbox: Hold LT + RT + LB + RB for a few seconds, then type testingCheats true PS4 and PS5: Hold L1 + L2 + R1 + R2 for a few seconds then type testingCheats true

Once you’ve entered the code, the command will activate the cheats. To use the specific cheat, you must type the cheat code you want to use in the small field on the top of the screen and press done or enter to activate the cheat.

This is relatively true for all cheats except for the interaction cheats. Since you must specify the item/s when starting the interaction cheat, you must do additional steps to activate it. Follow these steps to activate interaction cheats. The interaction cheat menu will only open once you’ve activated the testingCheat command.

PC: Hold Shift and click the item or sim you want to activate. Choose the cheat you want to use

Shift and click the item or sim you want to activate. Choose the cheat you want to use Xbox: Hold A + B for the interaction cheat menu to pop upPS4 and PS5: Hover to the item or sim you want to activate. Press circle and hold, then press X to bring up the interaction cheat menu.

