Sims is almost synonymous with cheats. After all, who can forget the iconic Kaching, Nessie, and the Motherlode? We know cheating is generally wrong but sometimes using these cheats adds up to fun — and that’s the case for Sims 4. In fact, the developers even encourage cheating so players can have more fun.
That said, we’ve compiled all the cheats available in Sims 4 for you to play with!
All Sims 4 Cheat Codes
Sims 4 Live Mode cheats
If you did something wrong and scratched your head about how to fix it, just type these to fix everything magically.
- resetsim [firstname lastname]: Unstuck a Sim. Note: You have to spell the sim’s name right.
- sims.give_satisfaction_points [#]: Add satisfaction points to a Sim based on what you typed in #
- fillmotive motive_[motive]: Fills the specific motive
- Bladder
- Energy
- Fun
- Hunger
- Hygiene
- Social.
- sims.fill_all_commodities: Fills all the motives of all Sims.
- aspirations.complete_current_milestone: Completes a Sim’s current aspiration goal
Sims 4 UI Cheats
- Headlineeffects [on/off] – controls headline effects such as speech bubbles
- Hovereffects [on/off]– controls the hover effect when you move over a Sim
- fullscreenToggle – will make the game either full screen or windowed on PC
- Fps [on/off] – will show or hide the current frames per second on the screen
Sims 4 Money Cheats
- kaching: get 1,000 simoleons
- rosebud: get 1,000 simoleons (for The Sims veterans who remember it)
- FreeRealEstate [on/off]: makes lots in a neighborhood free.
- motherlode: get 50,000 simoleons
- Money [#]: change household simoleons to an exact number
- household.autopay_bills [true/false]: Turn household bills on and off.
Sims 4 Build Mode cheats
- modebb.moveobjects – lets you ignore placement rules
- bb.showhiddenobjects – reveals hidden objects and lets you buy them
- bb.enablefreebuild – lets you build wherever you want
- bb.ignoregameplayunlocksentitlement – unlock certain items that are specific to some careers.
Sims 4 Skill cheats.
Your Sim doesn’t need to practice now! All you need to do is enter these codes to max out your sim’s skills.
- stats.set_skill_level Major_Logic 10
- stats.set_skill_level Major_HomestyleCooking 10
- stats.set_skill_level Major_GourmetCooking 10
- stats.set_skill_level Major_Bartending 10
- stats.set_skill_level Major_Charisma 10
- stats.set_skill_level Major_Comedy 10
- stats.set_skill_level Major_Fishing 10
- stats.set_skill_level Skill_Fitness 10
- stats.set_skill_level Major_Gardening 10
- stats.set_skill_level Major_Guitar 10
- stats.set_skill_level Major_Piano 10
- stats.set_skill_level Major_Violin 10
- stats.set_skill_level Major_Handiness 10
- stats.set_skill_level Major_Mischief 10
- stats.set_skill_level Major_Painting 10
- stats.set_skill_level Major_Photography 10
- stats.set_skill_level Major_Programming 10
- stats.set_skill_level Major_RocketScience 10
- stats.set_skill_level Major_VideoGaming 10
- stats.set_skill_level Major_Writing 10
If you have Child Sims, use this for their development
- stats.set_skill_level Skill_Child_Creativity 10
- stats.set_skill_level Skill_Child_Social 10
- stats.set_skill_level Skill_Child_Mental 10
- stats.set_skill_level Skill_Child_Motor 10
- stats.set_skill_level_Toddler_Communication 5
- stats.set_skill_level_Toddler_Imagination 5
- stats.set_skill_level_Toddler_Movement 5
- stats.set_skill_level_Toddler_Thinking 5
- stats.set_skill_level_Toddler_Potty 3
Sims 4 Highschool Years cheats
High school may be fun or a nightmare for some. So it’s up to you whether you make your sim a high school achiever or a dropout! Use the following cheats to make it or break it in high school.
Use the cheat traits.equip_trait [trait] with the following:
- trait_hsexit_graduate_early
- trait_hsexit_graduate_honors
- trait_hsexit_graduate_valedictorian
- trait_hsexit_expelled
- Trait_hsexit_dropout
Sims 4 Career Cheats
After studying, you might want to pursue a career. Here are some cheats you can use when pursuing your career path.
- careers.promote – get your sim a promotion
- careers.add_career – your sim will add a new career
- careers.remove_career – removes a career from your Sim
- careers.retire – let your sim live a life of a pensioner
Careers you can choose from:
- Astronaut – Astronaut
- Athlete – Athletic
- Business – Business
- Criminal – Criminal
- Culinary – Culinary
- Entertainer – Entertainer
- Painter – Painter
- SecretAgent – Secret Agent
- Influencer – Style Influencer
- TechGuru – Tech Guru
- Writer – Writer
Some careers require some expansions before you can activate them. Here are the codes for those careers:
- Activist – Politician (requires The Sims 4 City Living expansion)
- Actor – Actor (requires The Sims 4 Get Famous expansion)
- Careers_Adult_Critic – Critic (requires The Sims 4 City Living expansion)
- Detective – Detective (requires The Sims 4 Get to Work expansion)
- Doctor- Doctor (requires The Sims 4 Get to Work expansion)
- Scientist – Scientist (requires The Sims 4 Get to Work expansion)
- SocialMedia – Social Media Manager (requires The Sims 4 City Living expansion)
If your Sim is still in Highschool, you can enter these cheat codes to get some sideline
- Teen_Babysitter – Babysitter
- Teen_Barista – Barista
- Teen_FastFood – Fast Food Employee
- Scout – Scout
- Teen_Manual – Manual Laborer
- Teen_Retail – Retail Employee
Sims 4 Relationship Cheats
Now if you want your Sims to improve their relationship with whoever you want, you can enter these codes:
- relationship.introduce_sim_to_all_others – instantly introduce your sim to all their neighbors
- relationships.create_friends_for_sim – instantly spawn a friend for your sim
- modifyrelationship [YourSimFirstName] [YourSimLastName] [TargetSimFirstName] [TargetSimLastName] 100 LTR_Friendship_Main – maximum friendship with your target sims
- modifyrelationship [YourSimFirstName] [YourSimLastName] [TargetSimFirstName] [TargetSimLastName] 100 LTR_Romance_Main – maximum romance with your target sims
Sims 4 Parenthood Cheats
If you manage to build a family and your kid is giving you a headache, put these cheats on and have your own perfect kid.
Change X to your preferred value.
- stats.set_stat lifeSkillStatistic_Empathy X – Adjusts Empathy.
- stats.set_stat lifeSkillStatistic_Manners X – Adjusts Manners.
- stats.set_stat lifeSkillStatistic_ConflictResolution X – Adjusts Conflict Resolution.
- stats.set_stat lifeSkillStatistic_EmotionalControl X – Adjusts Emotional Control.
- stats.set_stat lifeSkillStatistic_Responsibility X – Adjusts Responsibility.
Sim 4 Business Cheats
If you want to be a successful business owner inside the game, you can use these cheats to make your workers work better or just your business to grow.
Restaurant
- bucks.unlock_perk AdditionalChef true – Additional Chef
- bucks.unlock_perk AdditionalWaiter_1 true – Additional Waiter #1
- bucks.unlock_perk AdditionalWaiter_2 true – Additional Waiter #2
- bucks.unlock_perk CheaperIngredients_1 true – Ingredient Discount (small)
- bucks.unlock_perk CheaperIngredients_2 true – Ingredient Discount (large)
- bucks.unlock_perk ChefsHat true – adds The Chef’s Hat
- bucks.unlock_perk EatFaster true – Fast Eaters
- bucks.unlock_perk ExpensiveOrders true – Well Funded Foodies
- bucks.unlock_perk IngredientCostDiscount true – Surplus Harvest
- bucks.unlock_perk IngredientQualityOptions true – Ingredient Quality Options
- bucks.unlock_perk InspirationalSpeechSocial true – Inspirational Speech
- bucks.unlock_perk LengthenImpatienceTimeout – Patient Patrons
- bucks.unlock_perk LowerChangeBadEvents_Small – Well Managed
- bucks.unlock_perk LowerEmployeeTrainingCost – Lowers the training cost
- bucks.unlock_perk MoreCustomers true – Meal Rush
- bucks.unlock_perk RecommendedDishFrequency – Curiouser Customers
- bucks.unlock_perk RecommendedDishSocial true – Curious Customers
- bucks.unlock_perk RiskFreeMarkup true – Tidy Tippers
Retail Store
- stats.set_skill_level retail_workethic (number from 1 to 5) – Adjusts Work Ethic skill.
- stats.set_skill_level retail_maintenance (number from 1 to 5) – Adjusts Maintenance skill.
- stats.set_skill_level retail_sales (number from 1 to 5) – Adjusts Sales skill.
- bucks.unlock_perk AdditionalWorker_1 true – adds Additional Employee #1
- bucks.unlock_perk AdditionalWorker_2 true – adds Additional Employee #2
- bucks.unlock_perk CheckoutSpeed_Large true – Faster Checkouts (large)
- bucks.unlock_perk CheckoutSpeed_Small true – Faster Checkouts (small)
- bucks.unlock_perk CustomerBrowseTime true – Curious Shopper
- bucks.unlock_perk CustomerPurchaseIntent true – Serious Shopper
- bucks.unlock_perk DescreaseRestockingCost true – Cheaper Restocking
- bucks.unlock_perk ImproveRetailSocials true – Slick Salesman
- bucks.unlock_perk InstantRestock true – Instant Restocking
- bucks.unlock_perk PedestalMimic true – Provocative Pedestal
- bucks.unlock_perk RegisterMimic true – Register of Tomorrow
- bucks.unlock_perk RestockSpeed_Large true – Faster Restocking (large)
- bucks.unlock_perk RestockSpeed_Small true – Faster Restocking (small)
- bucks.unlock_perk RetailOutfit true – Snazzy Shirt
- bucks.unlock_perk SignageMimic true – Stunning Sign
- bucks.unlock_perk StorePlacard_1 true – Placard: My First Simoleon
- bucks.unlock_perk StorePlacard_2 true – Placard: Fobbs 500
- bucks.unlock_perk SureSaleSocial true – Sure Sale
- DecreaseRestocking_Temporary true – Superfluous Surplus
- ImprovementManagementSocials true – Mega Manager
Vet Clinic
- bucks.unlock_perk AdditionalVet_1 true – Additional Vet #1
- bucks.unlock_perk AdditionalVet_2 true – Additional Vet #2
- bucks.unlock_perk Vetperks_InspirationalSpeechSocial true – Inspirational Speech
- bucks.unlock_perk Vetperks_LowerEmployeeTrainingCost true – Lower Employee Training Costs
- bucks.unlock_perk Vetperks_LengthenImpatienceTimeout true – Patient Patients
- bucks.unlock_perk ReducePetStress true – Reduce Pet Stress
- bucks.unlock_perk SupplyQuality true Unlock – Vet Supply Quality
- bucks.unlock_perk Vetperks_MoreCustomers true – Vet Rush
- bucks.unlock_perk UnlockCASItem true – The Vet Coat
- bucks.unlock_perk Vetperks_LowerChanceBadEvents_Small true – Well Managed
Sims 4 Werewolf Cheats
Werewolf cheats are all related to the Sim’s traits. If you want to use the werewolves traits, you can use the following cheat:
- Add the Werewolf trait: traits.equip_trait trait_occultwerewolf_x
- Remove the Werewolf trait: traits.remove_trait trait_occultwerewolf_x
- Replace the X with the following to unlock the traits
- Add _AspirationTraints_X for adding traits, and _Temperaments_X for temperament traits.
Traits
- DormantWolf – Get Dormant Wolf Trait
- GreaterWolfBlood – Get Greater Wolf Blood Trait
- InitiationBonusTrait – Get Lunar Confidant Trait
Temperaments
- AntiCapitalistCanine – Adds the ‘Anti-Capitalist Canine’ temperament
- BigBadWolf – Adds the ‘Big Bad Wolf’ temperament
- Carnivore – Adds the ‘Carnivore’ temperament
- EasilyExcitable – Adds the ‘Easily Excitable’ temperament
- FeelsOutcasted – Adds the ‘Feels Outcasted’ temperament
- Frisky – Adds the ‘Frisky’ temperament
- GrumpyWolf – Adds the ‘Grumpy Wolf’ temperament
- HatesBeingWet – Adds the ‘Hates Being Wet’ temperament
- HungryLikeTheWolf – Adds the ‘Hungry Like the Wolf’ temperament
- Lunar_ForestMark – Adds the ‘Mark of the Forest’ temperament
- Lunar_HuntMark – Adds the ‘Mark of the Hunt’ temperament
- Lunar_NightMark – Adds the ‘Mark of the Night’ temperament
- Lunar_WolfMark – Adds the ‘Mark of the Wolf’ temperament
- MustBeClean – Adds the ‘Must Be Clean’ temperament
- NightWolf – Adds the ‘Night Wolf’ temperament
- Prideful – Adds the ‘Prideful’ temperament
- RestlessAnimal – Adds the ‘Restless Animal’ temperament
- SensitiveHearing – Adds the ‘Sensitive Hearing’ temperament
- SurvivalInstincts – Adds the ‘Survival Instincts’ temperament
- Territorial – Adds the ‘Territorial’ temperament
- WolfBrain – Adds the ‘Wolf Brain’ temperament
- WrackedWithGuilt – Adds the ‘Wracked With Guilt’ temperament
Aspirations
- BetterTurning – Get Chomp Champion Trait
- FormerLycan – Get Werewolf Ally Trait
- FriendlyWolf – Get Fanged Friend Trait
- MoreFear – Get Threatening Presence Trait
Sims 4 Vampire cheats
If you ever dreamt of being a bloodsucking vampire, this is your time to shine! Enter these cheat codes to transform into a vampire. Just like the werewolf cheats, you can enter these template codes and add some values to control the cheats.
- traits.equip_trait trait_OccultVampire – Turns your Sim into a vampire.
- stats.set_stat commodity_BecomingVampire 2160 – Transitions your Sim into a vampire over a number of days.
- traits.remove_trait trait_OccultVampire – Turns a vampire Sim back to normal.
- bucks.unlock_perk DetectPersonality true 40961 [Sim ID] – Unlocks Power: Detect Personality (Req rank: Fledgling)
- bucks.unlock_perk BatForm true 40961 [Sim ID] – Unlocks Power: Bat Form (Req rank: Fledgling)
- bucks.unlock_perk Hallucinate true 40961 [Sim ID] – Unlocks Power: Hallucination (Req rank: Fledgling)
- bucks.unlock_perk AlwaysWelcome true 40961 [Sim ID] – Unlocks Power: Eternally Welcome (Req rank: Fledgling)
- bucks.unlock_perk PotentPower_3 true 40961 [Sim ID] – Unlocks Power: Occult Master (Req rank: Fledgling)
- bucks.unlock_perk AlluringVisage_3 true 40961 [Sim ID] – Unlocks Power: Vampiric Fascination (Req rank: Minor)
- bucks.unlock_perk VampiricStrength_Level3 true 40961 [Sim ID] – Unlocks Power: Vampiric Might (Req rank: Minor)
- bucks.unlock_perk Command true 40961 [Sim ID] – Unlocks Power: Command (Req rank: Minor)
- bucks.unlock_perk GarlicImmunity true 40961 [Sim ID] – Unlocks Power: Garlic Immunity (Req rank: Minor)
- bucks.unlock_perk VampireCreation true 40961 [Sim ID] – Unlocks Power: Vampire Creation (Req rank: Minor)
- bucks.unlock_perk Mesmerize true 40961 [Sim ID] – Unlocks Power: Mesmerize (Req rank: Prime)
- bucks.unlock_perk NocturnalAffinity_Level3 true 40961 [Sim ID] – Unlocks Power: Master of Darkness (Req rank: Prime)
- bucks.unlock_perk IrresistibleSlumber true 40961 [Sim ID] – Unlocks Power: Irresistible Slumber (Req rank: Prime)
- bucks.unlock_perk ManipulateLifeSpirit true 40961 [Sim ID] – Unlocks Power: Manipulate Life Spirit (Req rank: Prime)
- bucks.unlock_perk VampiricSlumber_Level3 true 40961 [Sim ID] – Unlocks Power: Vampiric Trance (Req rank: Prime)
- bucks.unlock_perk EmotionalDampening_Level3 true 40961 [Sim ID] – Unlocks Power: Deadened Emotions (Req rank: Master)
- bucks.unlock_perk VampireRun true 40961 [Sim ID] – Unlocks Power: Supernatural Speed (Req rank: Master)
- bucks.unlock_perk NeedsNaughtiness true 40961 [Sim ID] – Unlocks: Deprive Needs (Req rank: Master)
- bucks.unlock_perk ResistanceSolis_Level3 true 40961 [Sim ID] – Unlocks Power: Perfect Sun Resistance (Req rank: Master)
- bucks.unlock_perk LoseHumanity_Hygiene true 40961 [Sim ID] – Unlocks Power: Odorless (Req rank: Master)
- bucks.unlock_perk EmotionalBurst_3 true 40961 [Sim ID] – Unlocks Power: Control Emotion (Req rank: Grand Master)
- bucks.unlock_perk MistForm true 40961 [Sim ID] – Unlocks Power: Mist Form (Req rank: Grand Master)
- bucks.unlock_perk TameTheThirst true 40961 [Sim ID] – Unlocks Power: Tamed Thirst (Req rank: Grand Master)
- bucks.unlock_perk LoseHumanity_Social true 40961 [Sim ID] – Unlocks Power: Beyond the Herd (Req rank: Grand Master)
- bucks.unlock_perk LoseHumanity_Fun true 40961 [Sim ID] – Unlocks Power: Immortal Pleasures (Req rank: Grand Master)
Interaction Cheats
- Cheat Need > Make Happy – your Sim will be super happy
- Cheat Need > Enable Need Decay or Disable Need Decay – either allow or stops your Sims from Need changes
- Reset Object – Reset the status of Sims or objects.
- Add to Family – Add a sim to the family
- Modify in CAS – alter a Sim in Create-a-Sim
- Make Dirty or Make Clean – make an object clean or dirty
- Teleport Sim – allows you to move your Sim to a place of your choosing
- Make head – will make any item your Sim’s new head
How to activate Cheats in Sims 4?
Before you start getting crazy with these cheats, you must note that enabling cheats will turn off all achievements and trophies. Don’t worry. It will only affect the world that you’ll activate the cheats, so your normal worlds won’t be affected.
Now that’s out of the way, let’s start activating cheats. To activate cheats, you first have to bring up the Cheat Menu. To do this, just follow these simple steps
- PC: Ctrl+Shift+C, then enter testingCheats true
- Xbox: Hold LT + RT + LB + RB for a few seconds, then type testingCheats true
- PS4 and PS5: Hold L1 + L2 + R1 + R2 for a few seconds then type testingCheats true
Once you’ve entered the code, the command will activate the cheats. To use the specific cheat, you must type the cheat code you want to use in the small field on the top of the screen and press done or enter to activate the cheat.
This is relatively true for all cheats except for the interaction cheats. Since you must specify the item/s when starting the interaction cheat, you must do additional steps to activate it. Follow these steps to activate interaction cheats. The interaction cheat menu will only open once you’ve activated the testingCheat command.
- PC: Hold Shift and click the item or sim you want to activate. Choose the cheat you want to use
- Xbox: Hold A + B for the interaction cheat menu to pop upPS4 and PS5: Hover to the item or sim you want to activate. Press circle and hold, then press X to bring up the interaction cheat menu.
- This article was updated on December 12th, 2022