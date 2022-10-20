Game Packs are medium-sized DLC that add themed content to The Sims 4. There are currently 12 game packs available, but not all are winners, so we have provided you with the 10 best Sims 4 game packs that are worth the purchase. Just like Expansion Packs, these packs offer more content, but now that The Sims 4 is free to play, you put the cost of the game towards these game packs.

The 10 Best Sims 4 Game Packs Ranked

These are the top 10 game packs worth a purchase for The Sims 4. These are not ranked in any particular order.

1. Strangerville

The Strangerville game pack brings a new story for your Sims to uncover in the new world of StrangerVille. Your Sims will quickly discover that things aren’t right in this town as strange vans appear on the streets and government agencies use devices to discover the unknown. This rural desert town is filled with creepy townies, odd collectibles, dangerous plants, and weird weather. Your Sims will use their Military training and fun new clothing sets to discover the secret of StrangerVille’s secret lab.

2. Jungle Adventure

Your Sims can venture to a new world called Selvadorada, which is Jungle themed. This includes new locals, food, music, events, and locations like a hidden temple. Using an archeology table, your sims can uncover ancient artifacts by excavating and examining them. Be careful, as the Jungle is filled with dangerous animals like poisonous spiders and deadly bees! After you identify these artifacts, your sims can take them home for use in decorating their homes.

3. Outdoor Retreat

The Outdoor Retreat game pack brings in a new world called Granite Falls, where your Sims can partake in outdoor activities like hiking and camping. New social scenes like campfires allow your Sims to interact together by cooking s’mores and singing fun campfire songs. In addition, your Sims can play fun games like horseshoes or brew new potions using the Herbalism skill. Finally, the pack brings fun new items like tents and hiking gear to customize your Sims further.

4. Spa Day

The Spa Day game pack introduces a new trait called High Maintenance which will cause your Sims to struggle with smaller aspects of their lives. This can be fixed by visiting the spa and partaking in activities like yoga and messages. Your sims can now earn Simoleons by teaching other sims the ways of wellness. When your Sims need that extra pampering or want to prepare for significant events like their wedding, you can have them get pedicures, facials, and manicures. Finally, the pack adds additional customization, like new nail designs, shapes, and colors.

5. My Wedding Stories

The My Wedding Stories game pack adds to the game’s marriage mechanic by expanding every aspect of their marriage. You can plan the wedding by choosing the Sim of Honor and doing the engagement dinner, rehearsal, and pre-wedding parties. You can also plan out their wedding attire, the food menu, schedule, etc… Finally, the wedding itself is a huge event where your Sims can give their vows to each other, cut the cake, and give a toast that honors your Sims new marriage.

6. Realm of Magic

The Realm of Magic game pack is about as close to Harry Potter as you will get. Become a wizard by studying texts, learning how to brew potions for your sims, and gaining the ability to cast spells. Your Sim can also summon a familiar, like a fairy or dragon, based on your Sims’ personalities. These families will protect you and help you become a powerful magic caster. You will also gain access to fun items like cauldrons, wands, brooms, and enchanted objects.

7. Dream Home Decorator

The Dream Home Decorator pack lets you become an interior decorator where you can make the dreams of other Sims come true! You will need to know their hobbies, music, color preferences, etc… so you can build their perfect home. You are a true home decorator star, just like on television when you do the big before and after reveal for each project you complete. Also featured in this pack is flexible furnishing like modular shelving, built-in stovetops, and sectional sofas, giving you even more customization.

8. Parenthood

The Parenthood game pack adds content to the parenting and kid game mechanics. If you love raising Sims, then you will love all of the new features added by this game pack. You will need to develop new parenting skills that will impact how your Sim parents their kids and their kids grow up. Your Sim’s kids will have their personalities, traits, and relationships altered by their parents’ style and actions. New family activities like completing school projects are unlocked, adding even more immersion. Finally, you have new household items you can use to personalize your Sims’ living environments.

9. Werewolves

The Werewolves game pack allows your sims to turn into werewolves, allowing them to experience werewolf events, be affected by the phase of the moon, and gain access to special abilities and temperaments. In addition, you can develop your lore as a werewolf, start a pack (or be a lone wolf), and learn more about werewolves by reading materials in the Simverse. Finally, your Sim will be able to visit the citizens of Moonwood Mill.

10. Vampires

The Vampires games pack adds a ton of content to the game. You can now customize your Sim to be a spooky vampire with fangs, spooky eyes, and a dark form to transform into. Your Sim can now gain new supernatural powers through duels. Visit the new world of FOrgotten Hollow to discover new recipes. Finally, you can build your lair and live forever by choosing to drink blood or eat Plasmafruit to quench your insatiable hunger.

For even more fun, purchase the top 10 stuff packs or the top 10 kits for The Sims 4 on PC.

The Sims 4 is available on PC via the EA app or Origin, Mac via Origin, Steam, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.