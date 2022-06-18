How to Become a Werewolf in The Sims 4 | Every Way to Become a Werewolf in The Sims

The Sims 4: Werewolves, The Sims 4 latest expansion, is here, giving players not only the chance to turn their Sims into werewolves and explore the mysterious town of Moonwood Mill but also the ability to learn a new set of exclusive skills, as well as more about the many creatures of the night, all while creating their own identity as either a lone wolf, a member of a family or the leader of a pack. But how can you become a werewolf in The Sims 4?

How to Become a Werewolf in The Sims 4

After installing the new expansion, players can become werewolves by either creating a Sim with the trait through Create a Sim, being born as one, which can only be done if at least one of the parents is a werewolf, or getting bitten by one, the latter which can happen in two instances, by either asking a werewolf with a high friendship level and the Cursed Bite ability to bite you or by being bitten randomly during a fight or an attack. It is also possible to become a werewolf by making use of cheats.

To recap, here are all the ways in which you can become a Werewolf in The Sims 4:

Creating a werewolf through Create a Sim.

Being born as one. Can be done by having at least one of the parents be a werewolf. It’s important to point out that, if only one of the parents is a werewolf, the character will have a 50% chance of not inheriting the trait.

Getting bitten by one. The easiest way to get bitten is to ask a werewolf with the Cursed Bite ability to do it.

By using the traits.equip_trait trait_occultwerewolf cheat.

You can currently play The Sims 4 on PC, via both Steam and Origin, as well as on both PS4, PS4, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.