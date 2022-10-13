Kits add content to The Sims 4 that can only be used with the ‘Create a Sim’ and ‘Build and Buy’ tools, unlike expansion packs and stuff packs that add features and new worlds. We have ranked the 10 best Sims 4 kits that will spice up your sims and the world they live in. These Kits are the cheapest DLC available and add new furniture and clothing items for your sims to use during their daily lives. Most of these will not have too much impact on the game and are just fun items that add additional life to your game.

The 10 Best Sims 4 Kits Ranked

There are currently 15 kits available for purchase. We have ranked the 10 best kits that are worth a purchase.

Desert Luxe Little Campers Blooming Rooms Industrial Loft Incheon Arrivals Country Kitchen Fashion Street Courtyard Oasis Throwback Fit Bust The Dust

Desert Luxe

The Desert Luxe kit provides neutral-toned furniture for use outdoors and indoors. This Kit is meant to create fun hangout spots like an outdoor pool area or an indoor bar area for your Sims. This Kit is free until October 17th, when the game goes free to play.

Little Campers

The Little Campers kit adds backyard camping items for your little Sims. New items include a campfire, a movie projection screen, and swings. This is the first Kit that adds variations of items added by other paid content packs.

Blooming Rooms

The Blooming Rooms kit lets you bring plants indoors to create a lush environment. Fun plant items include vines that can hang on other objects, wall shelves for your pots, and cute pots like animals.

Industrial Loft

The Industrial Loft kit adds oversized windows, converted warehouse-themed items, sturdy statement pieces, and exposed hardware. This Kit is for you if you are a fan of unfished architecture and raw materials.

Incheon Arrivals

The Incheon Arrivals kit adds clothing items inspired by Korean travel clothes that utilize muted colors. Your Sims will have a trendy look with clothing items that are modernized and minimalist in style.

Country Kitchen

The Country Kitchen kit provides new items like counters, cabinets, refrigerators, and casserole dishes. In addition, these items can be customized using color palettes that match the existing themes of your rooms.

Fashion Street

The Fashion Street kit brings clothing items Mumbai inspires through its iconic fashion styles. These items are made with high-contrast patterns and bright colors and are incredibly trendy.

Courtyard Oasis

The Courtyard Oasis kit brings items inspired by Morrocoo’s decorative architecture. Items include decorative tiling, a fountain, and unique wood furniture.

Throwback Fit

The Throwback Fit kit brings retro back through vibrate colors, fun pattern styles, and hilarious workout clothing that will make you want to bust out your ’80s workout videos.

Bust The Dust

Bust the Dust kit is the best because it adds new objects, tasks, and rewards for your sims. Dust will begin piling up in your Sims’ houses, creating dusty bunnies and filth fiends depending on your Sims’ cleaning habits. It is one of the only kits that add new objects and rewards for using its items.

To get even more items for your Sims, find out how to get debug items in The Sims 4.

The Sims 4 is available on PC via the EA app or Origin, Mac via Origin, Steam, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.