The Sims 4 players can make use of a wide array of different items when building, but did you know that there is actually a way to unlock hundreds of items that are not natively featured in the game’s build mode? With that said, and to help you bring even more life to your game, here’s how to get all Debug items in The Sims 4.

How to Get Debug items in The Sims 4

First of all, before you can unlock the Debug Items, you will need to enable the cheat in your game. To do that, you just need to hold Ctrl + Shift + C, when on PC, Command + Shift + C, when on Mac, or L1 + L2 + R1 + R2 / LB + LT + RB + RT when on PlayStation and Xbox consoles, which will open the text window. Once the window is open, you just need to type testingcheats true and then click enter. Once you do that, you will be able to gain access to the various Debug Items by first entering bb.showhiddenobjects and then bb.showliveeditobjects. Once you enter the final code, you will be able to access all the newly unlocked items through the catalog.

To recap, here’s how to get all Debug items on The Sims 4, no matter the platform you are on:

PlayStation 4/5 : Hold L1 + L2 + R1 + R2. Enter testingcheats true and then bb.showhiddenobjects and bb.showliveeditobjects. Open the catalog to see the new items.

: Hold L1 + L2 + R1 + R2. Enter testingcheats true and then bb.showhiddenobjects and bb.showliveeditobjects. Open the catalog to see the new items. Xbox One/Series X/S : Hold LB + LT + RB + RT. Enter testingcheats true and then bb.showhiddenobjects and bb.showliveeditobjects. Open the catalog to see the new items.

: Hold LB + LT + RB + RT. Enter testingcheats true and then bb.showhiddenobjects and bb.showliveeditobjects. Open the catalog to see the new items. PC : Hold Ctrl + Shift + C. Enter testingcheats true and then bb.showhiddenobjects and bb.showliveeditobjects. Open the catalog to see the new items.

: Hold Ctrl + Shift + C. Enter testingcheats true and then bb.showhiddenobjects and bb.showliveeditobjects. Open the catalog to see the new items. Mac: Hold Command + Shift + C. Enter testingcheats true and both bb.showhiddenobjects and bb.showliveeditobjects. Open the catalog to see the new items.

You can currently play The Sims 4 on PC, via both Steam and Origin, as well as on PS4, PS4, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.