Are you bored of playing with the same traits over and over again in The Sims 4? If so, you are not alone. While the game does an excellent job of providing various traits, sometimes you may not always find the exact trait you want for your Sim, and it can feel a bit bland having your world filled with Sims with similar characteristics. Fortunately, there are a number of mods available that offer new and unique traits to choose from. Here are some of the best Sims 4 mods traits in CAS.

The Best Sims 4 Traits Mods in CAS

Have you ever considered making a Sim that would enjoy staying home all the time? Or perhaps a Sim based on a Zodiac Sign trait? Well, thanks to mods and their creators, now you can create more unique and personalized Sims! In this guide, we’ve handpicked some of the best Sims 4 traits mods in CAS that can surely spice up your Sims gameplay.

Zodiac Signs Traits

The Zodiac Signs traits mod is one of the most popular traits mods out there, and for a good reason. First off, you get a whopping 12 traits based on the 12 astrological zodiac signs when you install this mod in your game. Additionally, each zodiac sign has different whims, skills, and relationship changes that will affect your Sim’s life, allowing you to have some interesting dynamics within your game. Pair this with the new like and dislike feature in CAS, and the possibilities are endless!

Teen Lifestyle Gamepack Mod

Whether you’ve bought High School Years to reminisce about old times or want to recreate the Heathers, the Teen Lifestyle Gamepack Mod is an excellent addition to your game. This mod brings you eight new traits, which are generally based on famous high school stereotypes such as Band Nerd, Bully, Emo, Heartbreaker, Innocent, Jock, Nerd, and Prankster. If that’s not enough, every trait has brand new social interactions. You also get new aspirations, careers, and the iconic Mean Girls lot trait.

Stone Heart

Let’s be honest. After playing a good Sim for a while, you’d eventually feel bored and get tempted to try some of the mean interactions in the game. Well, the Stone Heart trait is perfect for doing just that. The Stone Heart trait will autonomously make your Sims perform mean and evil interactions. They will also get “evil whims,” like being mean and getting in a fight with someone every once in a while. Overall, this is an excellent trait if you want to add some drama to your Sim’s life!

Emotional Inertia

Emotional Inertia is a trait that helps to combat the “mood swings” that many Sims experience in the game. In The Sims 4, your Sims mood often changes in a blink of an eye, which can sometimes feel unrealistic. However, with the Emotional Inertia mod, your Sims will be able to maintain an emotional state for a more extended period of time, even after the event that caused the mood has passed. It’s useful for Sims who become easily overwhelmed by situations, as it allows them to keep a more consistent emotional state.

Homebody

The Homebody trait is perfect for players who want to make an introverted Sim as it will make your Sims feel happy at home and get anxious in public. Basically, Homebodies will gain a happy moodlet bonus when they are at home, or on any lot they own, except a business. Meanwhile, being outside or in public lots will make them gain a tense moodlet.

Author

The Author trait in The Sims 4 is a great way to give your Sim an edge in writing. With the Author trait, your Sim can write faster, gain writing skills more quickly, and produce higher quality work. The best thing about this trait? You can earn money quickly, given that the writing career is one of the most convenient and high-paying jobs in The Sims 4!

Gold Digger

Speaking about money, the Gold Digger trait is a must-have if you want your Sim to live a nice, lavish life. With this trait, your Sims can ask other Sims how much money they have on them and request money directly. It’s great for building relationships and helping your Sims get ahead in the game without having to work long hours. Better yet, you can also make some exciting and full of drama storylines with this trait.

Shutterbug

Are you interested in taking your Sim’s photography skills to the next level? If so, then the Shutterbug trait is for you. Sims with this trait will be able to master the skill of photography more quicker than other Sims. They will also earn more Simoleons from selling their photos and gain an extra boost when uploading their pictures to Simstagram. Like the author trait, this trait is handy if you want to earn money from your Sim’s hobby.

Insomnia

Not everything has to be all fine and dandy in The Sims 4, and that’s fine. Sometimes you need some realism to make the game feel alive, and that’s where the Insomnia trait mod comes in. Insomnia is a trait that will make your Sims have trouble sleeping, but the payoff is that their skills in painting, charisma, friendship, and singing will be increased. These Sims will also get specific whims, such as Sleep It Off, Paint on an Easler, Lock a Door, and Take a Speedy Shower.

Unlucky

The Unlucky trait is a trait from The Sims 3 that sadly did not carry over to The Sims 4. Those of you who have played with this trait before are probably buying fire alarms right now before you even enter your house, and its chaoticness is honestly missable. However, thanks to modders, this trait is playable in The Sims 4. This means you can experience your Sims being miserable and getting sick often all over again—for good or storyline purposes, of course! In addition, they can also have awkward encounters and do clumsy talk in-game with this mod.

- This article was updated on March 17th, 2023