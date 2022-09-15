The 10 Highest Paying Jobs in The Sims 4, Ranked

Making money in The Sims 4 can be pretty tricky, so your Sim will inevitably have to leave the comfort of their home and enter the world of work. Even though you probably create your Sim with a field of work in mind, selecting the perfect position hosts a lot to consider. So read on to see which jobs in The Sims 4 have the highest salary.

The Highest Paying Jobs in Sims 4

There is a huge variety of careers to choose from in The Sims 4, especially with the number of expansion packs that throw more career options into the mix. So selecting the career path your Sim will follow requires a lot of thought. Aside from bringing home some money, each career also rewards employees with various career-exclusive items, which is another thing to consider.

So to make the selection process easier for you, we have ranked the highest paying jobs in The Sims 4 and highlighted a few of the perks of the position.

10. Boss (Criminal)

Becoming a Criminal Boss may not be the initial plan for your Sim, but you can’t deny the position has its perks. But being a criminal takes a lot of work, and your Sim will have to work seven hours a day, four days a week, to begin climbing the ranks, though $12,460 Simoleons per week doesn’t sound too bad.

Perks of following this career path include a vast number of goods and gadgets to display in your home and an incredible bonus of $8,039 Simoleons at Level 10, which is the highest cash bonus players can receive. Though given the field of work, try not to ask where the money came from.

9. Diamond Agent (Secret Agent)

Like being a criminal, following the Secret Agent career path has a lot of positives, too. The Diamond Agent career is one of the most intensive, challenging your Sim to work fifteen hours a day, three days a week, but bringing home $12,780 Simoleons a week makes the work day worth it.

Additionally, as your Sim progresses through the career path, they’ll unlock a series of nifty gadgets to display in your home, such as a Spy Sattelite. Furthermore, the career rewards any hard worker with a $3,741 Simoleon bonus at level 10.

8. Villain (Secret Agent)

Being the good guy isn’t always a player’s cup of tea, and being bad certainly pays off. For $12,875 Simoleons a week, your Sim could stray from their good intentions and aim to become the world’s next villain. This position requires 5 hours of work a day, 5 days a week, and the cash return undeniably makes it worth it.

Villainous sims will also receive a bonus of $5,743 Simoleons when they reach Level 10, alongside a large founder statue and an array of expensive goods unlocked throughout their career.

7. Investor (Business)

Although becoming an investor isn’t one of The Sims’ most creative endeavors, office life is an easy and accessible career path for any sim. For 8 hours a day, 4 days a week, your Sim could bring home $12,992 Simoleons alongside a $2,619 cash bonus at Level 10.

As you slowly progress through the career path, you’ll also unlock a huge variety of office furniture to decorate your home, which is perfect for any gamer looking to set up a home office.

6. Trend Setter (Style Influencer)

Being a Trend Setter in Sims 4 sounds like one of the most accessible positions; however, it requires its employees to work 6 hours a day, 5 days a week. So it’s not a job for a more relaxed lifestyle. But this career rewards any hard worker, with a total of $13,530 Simoleons per week.

Perks unlocked within this career path include the ability to make social and style trends that other in-game characters will follow, alongside a cash bonus of $3,100 Simoleons at Level 10.

5. Civic Planner

The Civic Planner career path was released into the game alongside the Eco Lifestyle expansion pack, so it’s integral for any avid planner to have that before looking into the career. But much like every expansion-exclusive career, it’s worth the investment. So even though your Sim will be required to work 9 hours a day, four days a week, they’ll be coming home with a whopping $14,000 Simoleons weekly.

Being a Civic Planner also unlocks a variety of eco-friendly furniture, gadgets, and decor for the home, with the addition of a hearty $3,075 Simoleon bonus at level 10. So really, it’s the perfect career for any climate-conscious sim.

4. Botanist (Gardener)

You’ll need the Sims 4: Seasons Expansion Pack to access the Gardener career path. However, given the weekly income from this position, it’s a worthy investment. Bringing home $14′,00 Simoleons a week, a Botanist must work 7 hours a day, 5 days a week. So given you’re not too fussed about spending a lot of quality time with the character, this career pays off.

Additional perks of the job include a variety of new plants to adorn your house with, alongside a cash bonus of $1,200 at Level 10.

3. Interstellar Smuggler (Astronaut)

Every child dreams of being an Astronaut at some point, but very few dreams of being an Interstellar Smuggler. The Astronaut career path in The Sims 4 is one of the most amusing yet one of the most intensive. Your Sim must work nine hours a day, four days a week, for $14,868.

Perks of following this career path outside of its pay include owning a rocket ship, some intergalactic gadgets and gear, and a bonus of $5,025 once your Sim hits level 10 in the field.

2. Stylist (Style Influencer)

The Stylist career path was added to The Sims 4 in 2018, so it’s one of the highest-paying jobs where players won’t have to purchase an expansion pack to gain access. Becoming a Stylist will return $15,000 Simoleons a week, with a 5-hour shift for 5 days.

Perks unlocked within this career include the ability to give other sims a makeover and a $3,720 cash bonus at level 10.

1. Military Officer

The Sims 4: Strangerville Expansion Pack is needed to pursue a Military career. A Military Officer follows a strict schedule of working 8 hours a day, 5 days a week, bringing home around $16,880 Simoleons per week. In addition to this, workers will receive a bonus of $4,567 Simoleons once Level 10 in the career is reached.

Pursuing this path with earning your Sims a variety of medals to proudly display in their home, to show off their rank and position.

The Sims 4 is available on PC, Playstation 4, and Xbox One.

- This article was updated on September 15th, 2022