The Sims 4: The Best 10 Expansion and DLC Packs

The Sims 4 has released multiple DLC to expand upon the game since it was released. Some of the DLC are content-heavy Expansion Packs, while others are compilations of cosmetic and furniture items. As of April 2021, there are 40 paid DLC packs which consist of 10 Expansion Packs, 9 Game Packs, 18 Stuff Packs, and 3 Kits. EA also offered a free Holiday-themed pack that all players should pick up to add a bit of holiday cheer into their game.

EA and Maxis continue to release new major content packs a few times a year. But for beginners who want to expand beyond the base game, it can be intimidating to know which DLC to buy. The next time DLC goes on sale, and there are ten pieces of DLC players should add to their collection.

These are the top 10 Expansion and DLC packs for The Sims 4.

The Sims 4: Laundry Day Stuff

Nothing beats a fresh load of laundry, and now Sims can experience that as well in Laundry Day. This was the first community-voted pack that players worked on with developers for several months, with players voting for their favorite features and items. The Stuff Pack adds more realism into the game, and brings in a “getting dirty” feature where Sims will change their clothes daily, then wash them in a traditional washer/dryer combo, in a washtub, or on a line outside. The pack also introduced several country-inspired decorating elements.

The Sims 4: Dine Out

The Dine Out Game Pack not only introduces eating at restaurants but also allows Sims to own and manage multiple restaurants. Players can visit a restaurant, order a three-course meal, and boost their relationships with friends or potential romantic interests. If players are more interested in the money-making side of things, they can go through the hiring process, create a unique dining experience, and more. More than 100 items were added to the pack, along with multiple pre-made restaurants for Sims to enjoy.

The Sims 4: Parenthood

There is more to do in The Sims 4 for adults than there is for children and seniors. With the Parenthood Game Pack, Sims can further develop their parenting skills, teach life values, and help shape children into successful adults. Younger Sims can also go through “phases” where they’ll pretend to be a bear one day, followed by refusing their favorite food the next. The pack also improves the school experience. Families can work together on school projects or volunteer for a boost in social stats.

The Sims 4: Get to Work

While “Get to Work” may not sound appealing, the Expansion Pack adds several new pieces of content that will keep players busy. The main feature of the pack adds three new jobs, Doctor, Detective, and Scientist. Players can follow their Sim to work and go through a full day of work, which could include diagnosing patience or finding out who committed a crime. Get to Work also introduces a new business neighborhood, Magnolia Promenade, which has four lots with three pre-made stores, and a bonus secret lot “Sixam” for Scientists to discover. If one of the three new jobs isn’t appealing, Sims can make their own business or have fun with the new Alien Sim-type instead.

The Sims 4 Tiny Living Stuff

The Tiny Living Stuff Pack is perfect for players who don’t like creating massive mansions for their Sims. The pack’s purpose is to keep it cozy with Murphy beds, all-in-one stereos, and bookshelf combinations. A new type of residential lot called “Tiny Home” was also added. Players have a 100 tile limit to build their homes, but the small the home, the more benefits Sims will have, such as smaller bills and a mood boost. Tiny Living proves that Sims can do more with less.

The Sims 4: Cats & Dogs

A Sim’s life can change forever by adding a cat or dog to their family. The Cats & Dogs Expansion pack adds a Create-a-Pet tool to the CAS screen to personalize animal appearances and their personalities. Unlike previous games, pets cannot be controlled but can still be plenty of fun for Sims. A new neighborhood, Brindleton Bay, has a variety of parks and residential areas for Sims to make new friends. The EP also adds a new career path, Veterinarian, so players can own a clinic and help sick pets. The pack is great for any Sim who needs a furry friend.

The Sims 4: Realm of Magic

The Realm of Magic Game Pack introduces magic into the world of The Sims. A new neighborhood was introduced called Glimmerbrook, filled with new friends. Sims can also transform into Spellcasters, who can learn how to brew potions and cast magic spells. If a Spellcaster needs some help, they can create a variety of Familiars, a pet-like companion which ranges from fairies, owls, ravens, and more. The power of Spellcasters can last a lifetime, with their children inheriting their magical bloodline. While many play the Sims to replicate real-life, Realm of Magic adds a magical touch.

The Sims 4: Snowy Escape

The tenth Expansion Pack, Snowy Escape, is a Japanese-inspired DLC. It introduces several outdoor activities such as mountain climbing, snowboarding, skiing, and sledding. For those who have not-so-active Sims, there is a Japanese-style bathhouse perfect for social Sims and families. Although the new neighborhood Mt. Komorebi is focused on snow, the Seasons EP is not required to enjoy the colder weather. Snowy Escape was also the first EP to introduce “Lifestyles,” which gives Sims more in-depth personalities. Smaller details in the pack, such as taking off shoes at a house’s entrance and allowing SIms to choose which dining utensils to use, also give new life to characters.

The Sims 4: Paranormal Stuff

The Paranormal Stuff Pack expands upon the supernatural elements in The Sims 4. When a Sim dies in the game, their ghosts often stick around. In the pack, Sims can work on their Medium skill and become a Paranormal Investigator to restore order in their peaceful neighborhood. If Sims prefer a bit of mayhem, they can check out the new Residential Lot called “Haunted Houses.” The pack also brings back Bonehilda, the friendly skeleton maid. The Paranormal Stuff Pack allows players to do more with Ghosts and the life after death within the Sims.

The Sims 4: Seasons

The Seasons Expansion Pack adds all four seasons and weather. Year-round weather conditions are easily overlooked in the base game, as every day is sunny. However, with the Seasons EP, players have access to a calendar filled with special holidays and can even make custom celebrations as well. With Seasons, Sims can now work on their gardening skills to produce flowers or become self-sufficient with home-grown vegetables or take it to a whole new level with the “Gardener” career. Seasons may be something we take for granted but can make an impact in a Sims life and provide plenty of fun for players.

The Sims 4 is available now on PC, Mac, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.