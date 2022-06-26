All Sims 4 Packs in Order of Release

If you’re looking to get into one of the most comprehensive gaming packages of all time, you’ll find that The Sims 4 has so much to offer, and the list just keeps on growing. You’ll be able to enjoy the game enough without investing any cash, but if you’re looking to make your Sims life the best it can be, you’ll find years of content available at your fingertips. Let’s take a look at all of the different content that is available for gamers to sink their teeth into, and when they were all released.

There are currently 11 different expansions available since the Sims 4 launched, all offering loads of new content, as well as individual Stuff Packs that all happen to carry even more items and options that you can use for your characters in their world.

The Sims 4: Get To Work (2014)

The Sims 4: Get Together (2015)

The Sims 4: City Living (2016)

The Sims 4: Cats & Dogs (2017)

The Sims 4: Seasons (2018)

The Sims 4: Get Famous (2018)

The Sims 4: Island living (2019)

The Sims 4: Discover University (2019)

The Sims 4: Eco Lifestyle (2020)

The Sims 4: Snowy Escape (2020)

The Sims 4: Cottage Living (2021)

There are currently 19 different Stuff Packs, and you can download these Packs if you’re looking to add even more content to your game!

The Sims 4: Holiday Celebration Pack (2014) – Free

The Sims 4: Luxury Party (2015)

The Sims 4: Perfect Patio (2015)

The Sims 4: Cool Kitchen (2015)

The Sims 4: Spooky (2015)

The Sims 4: Movie Hangout (2016)

The Sims 4: Romantic Garden (2016)

The Sims 4: Kids Room (2016)

The Sims 4: Backyard (2016)

The Sims 4: Vintage Glamour (2016)

The Sims 4: Bowling Night (2017)

The Sims 4: Fitness (2017)

The Sims 4: Toddler (2017)

The Sims 4: Laundry Day (2017)

The Sims 4: My First Pet (2018)

The Sims 4: Moschino (2019)

The Sims 4: Tiny Living (2020)

The Sims 4: Nifty Knitting (2020)

The Sims 4: Paranormal (2021)

If you’re looking to add whole new gameplay features, you may be interested in adding a new Game Pack to your system! You’ll find plenty to do with these amazing packs!

The Sims 4: Outdoor Retreat (2015)

The Sims 4: Spa Day (2015)

The Sims 4: Dine Out (2016)

The Sims 4: Vampires (2017)

The Sims 4: Parenthood (2017)

The Sims 4: Jungle Adventure (2018)

The Sims 4: StrangerVille (2019)

The Sims 4: Realm of Magic (2019)

The Sims 4: Star Wars: Journey To Batuu (2020)

The Sims 4: Dream Home Decorator (2021)

The Sims 4: My Wedding Stories (2022)

The Sims 4: Werewolves (2022)

If you’re looking to add some new clothing and house options to your game, a Kit Pack may be right up your alley!

The Sims 4: Incheon Arrivals Kit

The Sims 4: Courtyard Oasis Kit

The Sims 4: Fashion Street Kit

The Sims 4: Throwback Fit Kit

The Sims 4: Bust The Dust Kit

The Sims 4: Blooming Rooms Kit

The Sims 4: Modern Menswear Kit

The Sims 4: Country Kitchen Kit

The Sims 4: Industrial Loft Kit

The Sims 4: Carnaval Streetwear Kit

The Sims 4: Decor To The Max Kit

The Sims 4: Moonlight Chic Kit

The Sims 4: Little Campers Kit

If you're looking to add lots of fun things to do, these are some of the best ways to make that happen! You'll be able to make your world exactly how you would like it with any of these different packs, allowing you to expand out quite a bit from its original offering.

The Sims 4 is available now on PC, via both Steam and Origin, as well as on PS4, PS4, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.