Doing more with your Sims is the epitome of all the Sims games. Interaction and fun, wacky scenarios make The Sims 4 even more ridiculous and enjoyable for gamers who set up their own little simulated families in Sims 4. After the latest Werewolf expansion pack, gamers have been terrorizing their simulated cities with these nighttime monsters. In addition, gamers may want to experiment with cheats to make the game all the weirder. Here are all Sims 4 werewolf cheats for your viewing pleasure.

All Sims 4 Werewolves Cheats

Before starting cheats up in The Sims 4, you will first need to enable cheats in the game. You can do so with the following commons on your respective system:

PC : Ctrl + Shift + C

: Ctrl + Shift + C Mac : Command + Shift + C

: Command + Shift + C Console: All Four Triggers

Once you have the cheat box open, type in “testingcheats true” and hit enter to enable cheats for The Sims 4.

Turn into a Werewolf Cheats

Though you can go through the experience of turning into a werewolf in The Sims 4, some players may want to jump right into the werewolf experience with one of their Sims or they may want to reverse the action. Here are the two cheats to turn your Sim into a werewolf and to turn them back into a person:

Make Sim a Werewolf : traits.equip_trait trait_occultwerewolf

: traits.equip_trait trait_occultwerewolf Turn Werewolf Back to a Sim: traits.remove_trait trait_occultwerewolf

Again, make sure you are opening the cheat box and typing in these cheats exactly as they are shown.

Cheating Werewolf Aspirations

You can complete five werewolf aspirations in the latest expansion pack… or you can just skip them! Once you have enabled cheats, type in aspirations.complete_current_milestone to get through each werewolf aspiration and get your satisfaction points plus any bonus traits you gain.

The Sims 4 Werewolves Cheats for Experience Points

Werewolf XP is how many points you get through doing tasks that are related to you being a werewolf. You can cheat these points easily by typing in the following cheat code:

stats.set_stat rankedStatistic_Werewolf_Progression #

The hashtag will need to be replaced with however many points you want to set your XP at. Here are the following number of points for each stage of werewolf:

Runt : 200

: 200 Prime : 700

: 700 Veteran : 1600

: 1600 Apex: 3000

Changing Traits for the Werewolf

Your Sim can earn traits through being a werewolf, or, again, you can just cheat them in. The cheats down below will add traits to your Sim. You can also use the cheats to remove the trait by changing the word “equip” with “remove.”

Here’s an example of equipping the “Chomp Champion” trait:

traits.equip_trait | trait_OccultWerewolf_AspirationTraits_BetterTurning

Now here’s an example of removing the same “Chomp Champion” trait:

traits.remove_trait | trait_OccultWerewolf_AspirationTraits_BetterTurning

Here is the chart for all the trait cheats for werewolves in The Sims 4:

Trait Name Cheat Code Refined Lupine traits.equip_trait trait_OccultWerewolf_AspirationTraits_BetterFuryContro Chomp Champion traits.equip_trait trait_OccultWerewolf_AspirationTraits_BetterTurning Werewolf Ally traits.equip_trait trait_OccultWerewolf_AspirationTraits_FormerLycan Fanged Friend traits.equip_trait trait_OccultWerewolf_AspirationTraits_FriendlyWolf Threatening Presence traits.equip_trait trait_OccultWerewolf_AspirationTraits_MoreFear Dormant Wolf traits.equip_trait trait_OccultWerewolf_DormantWolf Greater Wolf Blood traits.equip_trait trait_OccultWerewolf_GreaterWolfBlood Lunar Confidant traits.equip_trait trait_OccultWerewolf_InitiationBonusTrait Friend of the Moonwood Collective traits.equip_trait trait_WerewolfPack_FriendA Friend of the Wildfangs traits.equip_trait trait_WerewolfPack_FriendB

Werewolf Temperament Cheats

Temperaments are given to Sims randomly whenever they are showing certain behaviors in the game. They affect how your werewolf behaves so if you them to gain fury at a slower or faster rate or if how quickly they enter rampage mode, these cheats are a must. Here are all the cheats for temperaments on your werewolf. Be sure to check up above for how to remove these cheats as well.

Temperament Name Temperament Cheat Anti-Capitalist Canine traits.equip_trait trait_OccultWerewolf_Temperaments_AntiCapitalistCanine Big Bad Wolf traits.equip_trait trait_OccultWerewolf_Temperaments_BigBadWolf Carnivore traits.equip_trait trait_OccultWerewolf_Temperaments_Carnivore Easy Excitable traits.equip_trait trait_OccultWerewolf_Temperaments_EasyExcitable Feels Outcasted traits.equip_trait trait_OccultWerewolf_Temperaments_FeelsOutcasted Frisky traits.equip_trait trait_OccultWerewolf_Temperaments_Frisky Grumpy Wolf traits.equip_trait trait_OccultWerewolf_Temperaments_GrumpyWolf Hates Being Wet traits.equip_trait trait_OccultWerewolf_Temperaments_HatesBeingWet Hungry Like The Wolf traits.equip_trait trait_OccultWerewolf_Temperaments_HungryLikeTheWolf Mark of The Forrest traits.equip_trait trait_OccultWerewolf_Temperaments_Lunar_ForestMark Mark of the Hunt traits.equip_trait trait_OccultWerewolf_Temperaments_Lunar_HuntMark Mark of the Night trait_OccultWerewolf_Temperaments_Lunar_NightMark Mark of the Wolf traits.equip_trait trait_OccultWerewolf_Temperaments_Lunar_WolfMark Prideful traits.equip_trait trait_OccultWerewolf_Temperaments_Prideful Restless Animal traits.equip_trait trait_OccultWerewolf_Temperaments_RestlessAnimal Sensitive Hearing traits.equip_trait trait_OccultWerewolf_Temperaments_SensitiveHearing Survival Instincts traits.equip_trait trait_OccultWerewolf_Temperaments_SurvivalInstincts Territorial traits.equip_trait trait_OccultWerewolf_Temperaments_Territorial Wolf Brain traits.equip_trait trait_OccultWerewolf_Temperaments_WolfBrain Wracked With Guilt traits.equip_trait trait_OccultWerewolf_Temperaments_WrackedWithGuilt Must Be Clean traits.equip_trait trait_OccultWerewolf_Temperaments_MustBeClean Night Wolf traits.equip_trait trait_OccultWerewolf_Temperaments_NightWolf

Sentiment Werewolf Cheats in The Sims 4

These cheats are a bit more confusing in that you need to know how to use these cheats before we can explain what they do. Here is an example of a sentiment cheat code:

modifyrelationship Sim 1 Sims 2 100 sentimentcheatcode

The first part, modifyrelationship, never changes, so just keep that the same. However, where we have “Sim 1 Sim 2,” you will need to change to the first Sim’s first name and last name and the second Sim’s first name and last name, with an example like this:

modifyrelationship Eliza Pancakes Bob Pancakes 100 sentimentcheatcode

See how we put both Sim’s full names in there? That’s exactly how you should do it in your game. Now, you will want to choose the right sentiment code based on which one you need in your game. For example, if you want to give your Sims a grudge against the moonwood collective, it would look like this in your game:

modifyrelationship Eliza Pancakes Bob Pancakes 100 sentimentTrack_Bitter_ST_GrudgeAgainstPackA

Once you hit enter, the sentiment will show up between the two Sims. Here are the rest of the codes to give sentiments to your Sims:

Sentiment Name Cheat Code Grudge Against The Moonwood Collective sentimentTrack_Bitter_ST_GrudgeAgainstPackA Grudge Against The Wildfangs sentimentTrack_Bitter_ST_GrudgeAgainstPackB Lycan Bond sentimentTrack_Close_LT_LycanBond Wolfy Warmth sentimentTrack_Close_ST_WolfyWarmth Fated to Wed sentimentTrack_Enamored_LT_FatedToWed Full Moon First Kiss sentimentTrack_Enamored_LT_FullMoonFirstKiss Fated Mates sentimentTrack_Enamored_ST_FatedMates Furious Pack Rivalry sentimentTrack_Furious_ST_PackRivalry Fate Defied sentimentTrack_Guilty_LT_FateDefied Abandoned Pack sentimentTrack_Guilty_ST_AbandonedPack Big Sad Wolf sentimentTrack_Guilty_ST_BigSadWolf Hurt by Pack Mate sentimentTrack_Hurt_ST_HurtByPackmate

Check out some of the werewolves mods on PC to enhance your werewolf experience in The Sims 4.

And those are all the cheats for The Sims 4: Werewolves Expansion pack! Check back in with Attackofthefanboy.com for more tips and guides to your favorite games!

You can currently play The Sims 4 on PC, via both Steam and Origin, as well as on both PS4, PS4, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.