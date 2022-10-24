The Sims 4: How to Turn On Cheats

There are several reasons why players would want to use some cheats within The Sims 4, whether that’s to add a little extra cash into the bank, increase the friendship between two Sims that are finding it hard to get along, or disable death for Sims you are particularly attached to. So no matter your problem, there is probably a cheat to resolve it, which makes learning how to activate them even more critical. However, activating cheats in this game is super easy once you get the hang of it, so read on to find out how you can make life a little bit easier for yourself.

How to Activate Cheats in The Sims 4

You must open the chat box to start activating cheats within your save. This can be done by pressing Ctrl Shift and C simultaneously. Once this chat box is opened, which is signified by a white rectangle appearing in the top left corner, type testingcheats true to enable cheats while the chat box is open. From here, the world is your oyster, and you are free to use whichever cheat you would like.

On Xbox, players will need to hold down LB, RB, LT, and RT to open the chat box. Once selected, you’ll be able to type in testingcheats true and continue the process. For PlayStation users, you will need to hold down L2, R2, L1, and R1 to open the chat box and type testingcheats true before entering any commands. Without activating cheats, any commands will come up as not recognized.

Here is a list of some of the most common cheats players will use in The Sims 4:

motherlode – adds 50,000 simoleons to your bank account.

FreeRealEstate – when moving into a new area, every house price is set to free.

fullscreen – toggles you in and out of fullscreen mode.

cas. fulleditmode – allows you to edit your Sims during gameplay in the same way as create-a-Sim.

kaching – adds 1,000 simoleons to your bank account.

But that’s just a small example of the number of cheats there are within The Sims 4 to make life slightly easier. For a more extensive list of cheat codes for The Sims 4, check out the official EA Cheat help sheet on their website. Of course, cheats aren’t a necessary part of enjoying the game, and they are completely optional to use, but if you are juggling a full household they can make satisfying everyone’s needs a lot easier!

The Sims 4 is available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.