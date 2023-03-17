How to Play The Sims 4 100 Baby Challenge with Infants – Full 100 Baby Challenge Rules

Image: EA

No matter how many hours you’ve put into The Sims 4, things can get a little stale when you’re unsure what to do next. Fortunately, The Sims 4 community has always come up with various challenges, and the 100 Baby Challenge is one of the most interesting ones. While this requires players to have enormous patience, skill, and strategy to complete, combining this challenge with the latest infant update can genuinely bring more color to your gameplay. So, if you’re ready to take on this challenge, ensure you know the rules and how to play The Sims 4’s 100 Baby Challenge with infants.

The Sims 4 100 Baby Challenge with Infants Explained

For the uninitiated, the 100 Baby Challenge involves having a single Sim have and raise 100 babies in their lifetime. It’s a huge undertaking and can take many hours of game time, which can be extremely rewarding if you can pull it off. That said, there are some restrictions that you’ll need to keep in mind when doing this challenge, such as you’re not allowed to use cheats or mods that can help your progress.

With the latest infant update, now you can just age your Sim’s babies to become infants and then raise them until they’ve reached young adult. At that point, you can move them out of your house. This is important because, without mods, the game only lets you have a maximum of eight sims in a single household. So, to make space for more babies, naturally, the older ones need to move out.

All Sims 4 100 Baby Challenge Rules

To get started, you’ll need to create your Sim. When creating your Sim, pay attention to the traits you choose. It’s best to go with the “Cheerful” and “Family-Oriented” traits, as these will help your Sim stay motivated and reduce the amount of stress they feel. Once your Sim is created, you must move them into a lot that costs below the §20,000 starter fund.

After placing your Sim in one of the starter homes, you’re ready to move on to the challenge. To make it easier for you, we’ve listed all the 100 Baby Challenge rules that you need to keep in mind to complete this challenge successfully.

You are not allowed to use cheats and mods.

You are not allowed to use in-game mechanics to influence the baby’s gender.

All the aspirations and skills of the children must be randomized.

You are not allowed to have a baby with the same Sim.

Your Sim’s lifespan must be normal, and aging must be turned on for the active household.

You are not allowed to extend your Sim’s lifespan.

You are not allowed to save a Sim from death or bring back the dead.

You are allowed to age babies during their birthdays.

You are allowed to age toddlers when they reach level three in all of their toddler skills.

You are allowed to age children and teens after they get an A in school.

You can move out young adults to make room for new babies, but you cannot move them back in.

You are not allowed to kill off underage Sims or neglect babies to make more room in the household.

You are allowed to hire NPCs, except nannies.

Adopted children don’t count toward the 100-baby goal.

The challenge ends once the 100th child is born.

And that’s everything you need to know about how to play The Sims 4 100 Baby Challenge with infants. Once all 100 babies are born, it’s time to celebrate your accomplishment. You’ve completed the ultimate challenge in The Sims 4, and you can now sit back and enjoy the fruits of your labor.

- This article was updated on March 17th, 2023