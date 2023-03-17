In The Sims 4 Growing Together, players are able to witness the growth of their Sims’ lives in a whole new way, through the debut of new features such as the Milestones mechanic, which highlights many of the most important moments in their lives. But what are all the Infant Milestones in The Sims 4 Growing Together?

All Infant Milestones in The Sims 4 Growing Together

Differently than older Sims, infants can trigger a wide array of pretty simple milestones, most of which will be related to their first times — first house visit, first bath, etc.

Although it is currently impossible to know all the Infant Milestones available in the game, given the fact that the feature debuted only a few days ago, they are divided into 5 different categories—Firsts, Life, Social, Fine Motor, and Gross Motor. Among the list, both Fine and Gross Motor are exclusive to infants.

You can check which Infant Milestones types are featured in each category and how to unlock them below,

Fine Motor: Will feature all milestones related to using items such as toys and performing playful actions for the first time. Most of the Fine Motor milestones can be unlocked by having your infant play with their toys.

Gross Motor: Will feature all milestones related to body movements, like Lifted Head and Rolled Over to Back. Most Gross Motor milestones can be unlocked during Tummy Time.

Firsts: Will feature their first bath, first house visit, etc.

Life: The Life tab will feature milestones related to the growth of the Infant, such as Born.

Social: Will feature milestones related to social actions such as smiling and laughing.

Infants who manage to unlock a wide array of milestones will then receive the Top-Notch perk once they become toddlers. The skill will allow them to grow their skills faster as well as increase their attributes.

