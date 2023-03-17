How to Get the Baby Carrier in The Sims 4 Growing Together

Image: EA

The Sims 4 players will be used to navigating specific content to reach their desired items. However, some items can be much more difficult to find than others; so it is no surprise that many will be searching online for locations. This article will take you through everything you need to know about how to get the Baby Carrier in The Sims 4.

Getting the Baby Carrier in The Sims 4 Growing Together

In order to get the Baby Carrier you will have to purchase the Growing Together expansion. When you have done so the Baby Carrier will be unlocked in your game. Those who do not have the expansion pack will not be able to utilize the Baby Carrier in any way. If you purchase the expansion before April 27, 2023, you will also get a sporty-looking version of the Baby Carrier.

Since the Infant Update to The Sims 4 was free it wouldn’t be surprising if you may have thought that the Baby Carrier would have been too. You will indeed need to splash out the cash for the Growing Together expansion if you want to actually use it.

How to Put an Infant in the Baby Carrier in The Sims 4

When you have the Baby Carrier you can place the infant in a carrier by proceeding through the following steps.

Select the infant you want inside the Baby Carrier. Navigate to the Baby Care section. Press the option which mentions a Preferred Carrier, and select the Baby Carrier. Then simply put the infant in the Back Carrier with the option that says this.

As the Baby Carrier isn’t automatically visible, it makes sense if you didn’t know where to look for your new carrier. It is a really nice item to have — even if there have been a few issues with it. Some players have been reporting that their infants have been getting out of the baby carrier easily so don’t worry if this also happens to you.

- This article was updated on March 17th, 2023