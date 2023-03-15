How to Get the Missing Changing Table in The Sims 4

Image: EA

So you downloaded the new Sims 4 Infant Update, soon to discover that the Changing Table is missing from the inventory. This is a pain and surprising, considering the update focuses on infant and baby care. Well, don’t worry, there is still a way to get the Changing Table item, and this guide will walk you through how to do just that.

Where to Get the Changing Table in The Sims 4

While the most recent update and DLC add many features for infants in the game, unfortunately, it doesn’t include the Change Table option. Instead, players must purchase the Growing Together expansion pack when it releases on Thursday, March 16, 2023. While this date is close, it is still a pain considering the expansion pack costs $39.99. Fans are not happy about this.

What is Included in the Growing Together Expansion Pack

It is important to note that this expansion pack includes more than just the option for a Changing Table. When purchased, players will access a whole new array of outfits, items, and accessories for their Sim, adding more customization options to the game. Also included in the pack is a whole bunch of new things for build mode—and yes, this consists of the Changing Table.

To add even more to your simulated family, the expansion pack will add on a whole outdoor playground set if players purchase by April 27. This timeframe gives players plenty of time to decide whether they would like to spend the money for the add-on features.

While waiting for the Changing Table to become available, learn about what a science baby is and why it may be the better choice for you. Having a science baby will allow you to skip pregnancy stages, and the good news is that it only takes a few minutes! Remember that if you want to have a science baby with another sim, you must raise the friendship level between the two—hint players can do this through cheats.

- This article was updated on March 15th, 2023