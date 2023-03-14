Is The Sims 4 Infant Update Free? Explained

Image: EA

The Sims 4 has had a vast number of updates over the years so it is no surprise that there has been yet another added to the ranks. Of course, there tends to be a cost attached to specific DLCs; so you may be wondering if a specific update is actually fully free or not. This article will take you through everything you need to know about if The Sims 4 Infant update is free.

Is the Sims 4 Infant Update Actually Free?

Yes, the Sims 4 Infant Update is free for everyone. You can dive into all of the content whenever you are ready to. There is plenty to enjoy so if you have been looking for new ways to grow a family in the game — you will find this update to be of great benefit. You will of course have to install the update for the game first before you get a chance to do this.

You can install the update by waiting until it automatically updates when you boot your console or launcher up. However, if you have automatic updates turned off — you will be able to start them manually instead. No need to worry about missing out on an important update such as the Infant additions.

It should be noted that the Growing Together expansion which releases on March 16, 2023, is not free.

What Are the Main Focuses of the Infant Update in Sims 4?

The update’s main focus is on bringing a new life stage to your Sims. This is of course something that is going to be used by many for years to come. Another key component of the Infant Update is the new Create-a-Sim for infants; not seen before in a mainline Sims game.

The feature will allow you to customize your Infant in unique ways and get an extra layer of customization not achieved before for younger Sims. There are also extra additions to the game such as new furniture and decor for you to place into your environment. This is an update that you won’t ever have to miss out on because of its free nature.

