All CAS and Build Items in The Sims 4 Growing Together Pack

The Sims 4 is releasing yet another expansion pack called Growing Together, and this time, it is all focused on family and growth. EA Games mentioned many upcoming updates in the expansion pack, which will have all fans raising a family and bonding with everyone within the game. But what exactly is included in the expansion pack regarding build items and customization options in CAS? We have you covered with everything we know regarding the latest Sims expansion and what you can expect when it officially releases on March 16, 2023.

Building and CAS Items Included in the Growing Together Expansion

Below you will find what we know regarding build and CAS items in the Growing Together expansion. These are official reveals by EA games.

CAS Items

With many fans’ requests for infants in the game, they have finally been heard as babies and children will be a significant part of the Growing Together expansion. In the free part of this update, players can create and modify infants in CAS. Along with this creation process, players can access various clothing, accessories, hairstyles, and much more for their babies, adding a personal feel to the family. The player can raise the newborn to an infant and then later to a toddler, where you can change diapers, lay the child down to nap, and play with them!

Build Items

For build items, it is currently known that players can access the outdoor playground set if they preorder the expansion anytime between February 2 to April 27. This preorder bonus will include Prime of Childhood Swing Set, Lil’ Whalebert Toddler Slide, and PowerWalk Companion, all shown in the image below. The update will also include a treehouse and splash pad!

EA has mentioned on its official website that the Growing Together expansion will “include a new social compatibility feature that introduces new ways of socializing that will feel different with each Sim, leading to a deeper, more meaningful relationship with family and friends.” This is great to hear, as your family could be unique compared to other players.

That is everything officially announced regarding CAS and build items in the new Growing Together expansion. If EA announces more in-depth information, we will update you accordingly on the Attack on the Fanboy site, so stay tuned.

The Sims 4 is available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

- This article was updated on February 5th, 2023