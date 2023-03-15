What is a Science Baby in The Sims 4? And How to Have One

Image: EA

The Sims 4 has always given the player leniency when creating a family and simulated life. The game has recently taken a step forward by allowing the player to develop a science baby. A science baby will enable players to skip the stages of pregnancy and instead have a baby through technology. The good news about this feature is that it can be done as a single individual or with a partner—whichever the player prefers. This is how you can have a science baby in The Sims 4.

How to Have a Science Baby in The Sims 4

Below are the steps to have a science baby in The Sims 4. It is a quick and easy process, and you will have a baby in your home in no time. The cost to have a science baby is 1,200 Simoleons, so ensure you save up enough before following the steps.

Open your Phone Menu of the Sim who you would like to have a science baby. In the home section, you can choose between having a science baby as a single parent or having a baby with another Sim. The hospital will then gain genetic information for the sim chosen and create the science baby!

Related: Is The Sims 4 Infant Update Free? Explained.

That is all it takes to have a science baby in The Sims 4. Remember, if you choose to have a science baby with another sim, you must have a high enough friendship between the two sims. A couple can have a high romantic bar, but if their friendship level isn’t high enough, the game won’t let them have a science baby together.

Players can have two sims participate in various activities together to raise their friendship level. Another way to increase friendship level is to input friendship cheats—the fastest way to get to the level needed for a science baby. Players can use cheats by holding CTRL and Shift and pressing C on the keyboard.

- This article was updated on March 15th, 2023