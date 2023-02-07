Best Sims 4 Pregnancy Mods

Throughout the lives of your characters in The Sims 4, you’ll experience a lot of ups and downs and general encounters you may be yet to face in real life. You’ll go through the first kiss of your character to the first fight with a best friend and everything in between, which makes The Sims 4 such a charming simulation game. As you settle down and consider expanding your in-game family tree, you’ll go through the waves of pregnancy with your sim, and for some, it’s an opportunity to make the experience as lifelike as possible. So, if you want to ensure that your Sims trimesters are as accurate as they could be, read on to discover the best Pregnancy Mods for Sims 4.

The Best Pregnancy Mods for Sims 4

Although The Sims 4 isn’t designed to be completely immersive and lifelike, there are a few cut corners regarding things like pregnancy. Of course, you’ll have discomfort moodlets, and symptoms like morning sickness, but once you’ve introduced your little one to the world, things will go back to normal as if you didn’t just carry around a child for three trimesters. You can improve pregnancy in the Sims, and modding is one of the best ways. Given the scale of mods available for different elements of the game, it comes as no surprise that there is a huge variety of mods available to improve pregnancy, so we’ve compiled the best of the best to save you some time sifting through the masses.

Discover Pregnancy

It’s easy to tell when your Sim is pregnant due to on-screen notifications suggesting you’re eating for two and feelings of nausea. While this is fine for a standard player, it can ruin the thrilling experience of someone who wants to match the excitement of the in-game couple trying for a baby. Luckily, the Discover Pregnancy mod reintroduces the anticipation of taking a test while removing any potential suggestions of your character being pregnant, letting you ride the wave with your character.

Stretch Marks

During your Sims’ pregnancy, their bump will grow until the baby arrives. Still, following the delivery, there isn’t much to suggest you’ve just gone through the trimesters of childbirth since your appearance returns to normal, which isn’t realistic. With the Stretch Marks mod, you can alter the appearance of your Sim to add stretch marks rather than just letting your character return to following normal birth. It’s a subtle change, but it can make all the difference, and it doesn’t just relate to pregnant Sims either.

Quadruplets and Quintuplets

The excitement of finding out your Sim is pregnant is a pretty positive experience on its own, but finding out that you’re expecting twins can be a different level. With the Quadruplets and Quintuplets mod, there’s a chance that you may be expecting potentially four or five children rather than the cap of two. So, for an experienced, family-oriented Sim, this mod can be quite the challenge to keep up with, but if you’re looking to expand your family tree into the next generation rapidly, it might be worth preparing your home for a few more mouths to feed.

Babies for Everyone

Although The Sims 4 is praised as incredibly inclusive, but when it comes to regarding having children, things can be pretty restrictive, which is where the Babies for Everyone mod comes in incredibly handy. Even though same-sex relationships are possible within the game, conceiving isn’t possible, which can be detrimental to the player experience. With this mod, any Sim is capable of conceiving.

Ultrasound Scan

Similarly to Stretch Marks, an Ultrasound is something you’d expect to experience within the Sims by default, but unfortunately, it isn’t part of the process. With this mod, you can go for an Ultrasound to discover the gender and number of your babies rather than wait until delivery to find out. Plus, you’ll get a framed version of your scan to hang in your home, providing a happy moodlet.

Pregnancy Mega Mod

For a general, well-rounded mod to help make the most of pregnancy, the Pregnancy Mega Mod is worthwhile. It has essential features like going for scans and setting your trimester stage, so while it isn’t as groundbreaking and niche as things like Ultrasound Scan, or Quintuplets, it’s a great mod for any player looking to have slightly more control over things without altering the entire experience too much.

Pregnancy Mood Buffs

The Sims 4 excels in showcasing emotions, even down to feeling uncomfortable when forcing your character to enjoy the fruitcake your friendly neighbor has bought for you, but in pregnancy, there is a lot of space for mood fluctuation, which the game lacks. The Mood Buffs mod will allow a pregnant sim to feel every mood fluctuation you’d expect during pregnancy, so be prepared for the worst and have mood-changing tea ready to go.

Cherished Moments

The Cherished Moments mod is similar to Mood Buffs but allows you to experience things like cravings, discuss baby names with your partner, or write a pregnancy blog. It doesn’t alter the entire pregnancy, but it’ll add valuable things to help moodlets and connections between Sims, bringing a little more realism into the experience rather than your standard Sims pregnancy. Once again, it’s a great all-rounder if you want a little more substance.

Baby Shower Event

When you find out you’re pregnant in The Sims 4, there isn’t much of a celebration, and depending on your friendship circle and current relationships, you may want to share the experience with those around you. Luckily the Baby Shower Event means you can throw yourself a celebratory party, similar to a birthday, to celebrate the upcoming birth with any of your friends. In addition, if you achieve a high-quality event, you may be rewarded some Simoleons to help decorate the nursery of your dreams.

Realistic Birth Mod

As the icing on the cake at the end of a pregnancy, you may look for something more than just your Sim spinning in a circle and producing a baby. The realistic birth mod is exactly what it says on the tin and allows you to experience things like water births and clinical procedures, which would occasionally be missed in the base game. Generally speaking, it’s the addition players typically look for when trying to get a more authentic experience.

The Sims 4 is available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

- This article was updated on February 7th, 2023