How to Fix Sims 4 Not Opening – Why Won’t My Game Launch?

Image: Maxis, The Sims Studio and Electronic Arts

The worst feeling when wanting to relax and play your favorite game is when it won’t open or run correctly. Recent reports of The Sims 4 have had issues regarding launching the app and getting the game going. There are ways to fix this issue, and this guide aims to help you fix the error so you can get into the game as soon as possible — especially to try the new update.

How to Fix The Sims 4 Launching Issue

There are numerous reasons why your Sims 4 won’t open. It could be an overuse of Mod files, interference from a firewall or antivirus, or, worst case scenario — a faulty game cache. Before looking into these specific scenarios, players should try troubleshooting the game by following the steps below, depending on the system on which they are playing.

Origin

Restart your PC Open Origin Go to My game Library Right-click on The Sims 4 and click repair Follow the steps on the screen to repair your The Sims 4 file successfully

Steam

Restart your PC Open Steam Go to your Steam library Click on Properties for The Sims 4 Select the Local Files tab Then select Verify Integrity of Game Files This will start the repair process of the game

If the repair process doesn’t fix your game, the next step is to uninstall The Sims 4, reinstall the game, and try again. If this still doesn’t fix the issue, you need to look deeper into the problem. As mentioned before, it could be a firewall or antivirus issue. Look into any recently installed files that fall into these categories, remove them, and try loading the game again.

Also, make sure to launch the game by using the EA app. Considering The Sims 4 is an EA game, you will get the best and most promising results using the official app. If you aren’t currently using the EA app, that could also be why the game is not opening.

- This article was updated on March 14th, 2023