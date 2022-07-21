All New Vehicles in The Criminal Enterprises GTA Online Update

GTA Online is thriving as always with the vast amount of content that is there for players to enjoy. That content is ever-expanding and on the 26th of July, the list will continue to flourish with ‘The Criminal Enterprises’ content update on the way for everyone. There are going to be new missions and much more. Along with the main additions arriving with the update; there is of course even going to be a range of new vehicles being added and this guide article will take you over everything we know about the new vehicles arriving for ‘The Criminal Enterprises’ update in GTA Online.

All of the New Vehicles With the Criminal Enterprises GTA Online Update

As of the time of writing, there are a number of vehicle sets that we currently know are going to be added to. This list will be updated over time with the exact names of each vehicle when they are known. There is certainly going to be a great range of vehicles for everyone! The new vehicles being added to GTA Online are as follows:

Two new vehicles that can have Imani Tech

New Tuners vehicles

Likely new Benny’s Original Motor Works vehicles in the future

A new Hao vehicle later in the summer for the latest generation consoles

As can be observed, there is a lot to look forward to if you are a car lover with this update. Not only that but there are going to be added new customization options and more to enjoy! This content update is certainly shaping up to be another great hitter for the experience. From brand new contract missions to lots of others opportunities, this update has a lot!

GTA V is available now and can be played on the following platforms: PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Xbox 360, and PC.