All Online Ranks in Street Fighter 6 Explained

Street Fighter has always been about becoming one of the best fighters in the league. Street Fighter 6 is no different, but the ranked match system has greatly changed to add freshness to the series. There is a lot to know about the new online ranks system — and we are here to simplify them for you so you are prepared to make your way to the top. Here is everything you need to know about the online ranks in Street Fighter 6.

Online Ranks Explained for Street Fighter 6

There are eight ranks in Street Fighter 6 online ranked mode. Below you can find the eight ranks from the lowest to the highest.

Rookie

Iron

Bronze

Silver

Gold

Platinum

Diamond

Master

Now that you know each of the eight ranks in Street Fighter 6 online mode — let’s review the rules of each tier.

Rookie Rank in Street Fighter 6 Explained

Rookie is where you start in ranked mode and is the most manageable level out of the eight. In the Rookie rank, the only direction you can go is up. Winning enough games will push you into the Iron level. Once you are in the Iron rank, the rules will change slightly and apply for ranks Iron through Gold.

Iron to Gold Rank in Street Fighter 6 Explained

Iron through Gold has the same rules applied across the board. In this section, you will start as Iron rank, and your goal is to make it to Gold to get promoted to Diamond. The rules here are simple: You can’t get demoted to another league if you continue to lose, but you can go down a rank for losses. For example, say you have made it to Bronze but lost — this will push you back down to Iron. But, if you fail in Iron — there is no way to get pushed back down to Rookie rank.

A one-time rank-down protection prevents you from being pushed down a rank after a loss one time. Win enough games and power through from Iron to Gold, and you will then be promoted to the Platinum rank.

Platinum to Diamond Rank in Street Fighter 6 Explained

The Platinum and Diamond rank is when things start to get challenging. Starting at Platinum, your goal is to make it to Diamond and win enough to be pushed into the Master rank. For Platinum and Diamond — there is a possibility for you to be pushed down back into the Iron through Gold rank. For example, say you lose in the Platinum — this will cause you to be demoted to Gold. The good news is that these two ranks offer a one-time rank-down protection, which gives you another chance if you fail against an opponent.

Master Rank in Street Fighter 6 Explained

Finally, the last rank is Master. Master is the highest tier in Street Fighter 6 online ranked mode — meaning this is where the best players will be. In this tier, you can’t be demoted to another league below you, and you will remain a master for your hard work and dedication. Just be prepared to face off against some of the best Street Fighter 6 players globally!