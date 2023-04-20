Street Fighter 6 DLC Roadmap: Meet the Year 1 SF6 DLC Characters

Image: Capcom

Street Fighter 6 already has several new characters to enjoy, but with it being a live-service launch, there is a roadmap of new DLC starting with new characters in Year 1. In the Street Fighter 6 Showcase on April 20, 2023, we got introduced to the four Street Fighter 6 Year 1 DLC characters: Rashid, A.K.I., Ed, and Akuma.

What Characters Are Coming to Street Fighter 6 in Year 1 DLC?

Whether you play the demo now or wait for Street Fighter 6 to come out, you can look forward to playing four new characters in Year 1. Since Street Fighter 6 comes out on June 2, 2023, the Year 1 DLC characters are coming to us from Summer 2023 to Winter 2024.

Related: Short-Haired Cammy Steals the Show in New Street Fighter 6 Trailer, 2 More Characters Revealed

The four new characters are Rashid, A.K.I., Ed, and Akuma. We can expect to play Rashid in Summer 2023, A.K.I. in Autumn 2023, Akuma in Spring 2024, and Ed in Winter 2024. So far, all we know about these characters is their general look thanks to the concept art.

Are the Street Fighter 6 Year 1 DLC Characters Free?

The new characters coming out in Year 1 and on will not be free. Instead, you will need to purchase a Year 1 character pass. This character pass is part of the Deluxe Edition but can also be purchased individually.

After the Year 1 characters, the Year 2 characters will also require a character pass. This pattern will continue for future characters. While the original roster of 18 characters in Street Fighter 6 is impressive and exciting, we can’t wait to try the new characters coming in Year 1 and in the years to come.

Which characters are you most excited about? We are excited to try out Rashid as his Middle-Eastern cultural attire mixed with the streetwear looks to be very fun. A.K.I. is also a character that looks fun to play — we are getting Gwen from Spiderverse vibes. Only time will tell how cool these new characters really are.

- This article was updated on April 20th, 2023