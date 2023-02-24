Short-Haired Cammy Steals the Show in New Street Fighter 6 Trailer, 2 More Characters Revealed

Image: CAPCOM

During the latest State of Play, CAPCOM debuted a new Street Fighter 6 trailer, featuring the official reveal that Cammy, Zangief, and newcomer Lily will be joining Ryu, Chun-Li, Luke, Guile, Juri, Ken, Blanka, Dhalsim, Honda, Dee Jay, Manon, and Marisa, as well as Lily’s fellow newcomers Jamie and Kimberly in the game’s confirmed roster.

With that said, the trailer did much more than just confirm the presence of the characters, as it showcased more on their gameplay as well as new looks, which in Cammy’s case means abandoning her characteristic long braids (braid) in exchange for a way more practical and shorter haircut and overall style.

You can check out the newest Street Fighter 6 trailer, starring Cammy, Zangief, and Lily below, courtesy of CAPCOM USA’s official Youtube channel:

Together with the release of the new trailer, the profiles for Cammy, Zangief, and Lily were also added to the game’s official site. According to it, Cammy will be voiced by returning voice actress Caitlin Glass, while The Red Cyclone and Lily will be voiced by Peter Beckman and Tiana Camacho respectively.

You can check out a full look at the visual on each of them in the images below, courtesy of the game’s official site:

According to CAPCOM’s Andy Wong, in a post on the official PlayStation Blog, Cammy, Zangief, and Lily close off the launch day roster of Street Fighter 6. No info regarding the game’s post-launch characters was revealed but those who pre-order the game before its debut on June 2nd will be able to get 8 exclusive outfit colors.

Also according to the blog post, Street fighter 6 players will be able to meet Cammy on King Street, Zangielf on Barmaley Steelworks, and Lily on the Thunderfoot Settlement while exploring the game’s single-player World Tour mode.

- This article was updated on February 23rd, 2023