Will Street Fighter 6 Have Crossplay?

The gaming sphere has now reached new heights and expectations. Many multiplayer games nowadays can make or break communities based on whether they support crossplay. Fighting games are now entering that sphere, especially with some heavy hitters this year (no pun intended). With Street Fighter 6 not too far from release, will it have crossplay? We can share all we know below.

Is Street Fighter 6 Going to Have Crossplay?

Good news to people who have friends on other platforms. Yes, this game is going to have crossplay at launch. This means that if you’re on a PlayStation console, you can matchmake with players on Xbox or PC.

This is a good thing too because this means matchmaking times will be quicker. Player pools from all platforms put into one will also mean better quality matches too. It’ll be easier to look for a match and fight against a player who is on a more similar skill level.

It isn’t clear as of now if there is an option to opt out of crossplay. While it wouldn’t really be beneficial to do so, that kind of option is usually offered in games that allow you to play online with people on other platforms.

Is Street Fighter 6 Going to Have Cross-Progression?

As of right now, it is unknown if you can carry your progress and profile from one platform to another in Street Fighter 6. What we can confirm is that if you play the game on a PS4, you can carry your progress naturally when you upgrade to a PS5 via cross-gen save.

It shouldn’t be a big issue if there is no such option to do so, either for input reasons or peripherals. If you’re planning on using something like a fight stick or a Hit Box, they should be recognized by your system.

Street Fighter 6 will release on June 2, 2023, for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S/X, and PC via Steam.

- This article was updated on January 12th, 2023