Image: Capcom

The hype for Street Fighter 6 has been building for a while now and we finally know more about the demo. We know that there will be multiple modes including open-world and battle hub modes. After the Street Fighter 6 showcase, we also know that the demo is playable now on a few platforms.

How to Play the Street Fighter 6 Demo

If you want to play the Street Fighter 6 Demo, you can right now on PlayStation 5 and 4. It will be available on all other platforms on April 26.

Image: Capcom

To play it, simply search Street Fighter 6 on PlayStation 5 or 4 and you can download the demo there. If you are on PC or Xbox Series X|S, you’ll need to wait until April 26 to play the demo.

Which Characters Are Available in the Street Fighter 6 Demo?

We know that Street Fighter 6 will launch with 18 playable characters. In the upcoming demo, you can play as all of the 18 characters.

Image: Capcom

Though there will be future expansions and DLC that add to the roster, here are the 18 available characters when Street Fighter 6 launches.

Ryu

Luke

Jamie

Chun-Li

Guile

Kimberly

Juri

Ken

Blanka

Dhalsim

E. Honda

Dee Jay

Manon

Marisa

JP

Zangief

Lily

Cammy

When Does Street Fighter 6 Come Out? Release Date, Explained

Image: Capcom

Street Fighter 6 comes out on June 2, 2023. The game will be available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. We can’t wait to get our hands on Street Fighter 6. Who are you looking forward to maining?

We also know that we are getting four new characters in Street Fighter 6 Year 1. We’re getting Rashid in Summer 2023, A.K.I. in Autumn 2023, Ed in Winter 2024, and Akuma in Spring 2024.

Will the Street Fighter 6 Feature the World Tour Mode?

The World Tour Mode is an open-world story mode that allows you to create your own customized character and enjoy the world of Street Fighter 6. In it, you will fight enemies, upgrade your build, see iconic locations, and train under the masters.

In the Street Fighter 6 demo, you’ll be able to play the World Tour Mode. Other fighting modes will be available as well, but the demo will feature the World Tour Mode which will likely cross over into the full release.

- This article was updated on April 20th, 2023