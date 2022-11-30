All Playable Characters in Marvel’s Midnight Suns

Marvel’s Midnight Suns can be considered one of the big surprises of 2022, as the game is set to bring players an experience that promises to perfectly unite the Marvel universe and the real-time strategy style featured in other 2K franchises, mainly XCom, all while adding a card-based system to the mix. But apart from The Hunter, which characters will be playable in Marvel’s Midnight Suns? Now, in order to make sure you are ready to join your favorite heroes, villains, and anti-heroes in their fight against Lilith, here are all the characters set to be available on Marvel’s Midnight Suns.

All Playable Characters in Marvel Midnight Suns

Currently, including The Hunter, which will be the main playable character in the game, you will be able to take on the field with a total of 13 characters at launch, with 4 more being released as part of the game’s Season Pass.

With that said, here are all the heroes confirmed to be featured on Marvel’s Midnight Suns:

The Hunter

Spider-Man (Peter Parker)

Captain America (Steve Rogers)

Blade

Scarlet Witch

Wolverine

Captain Marvel

Sister Grimm

Ghost Rider (Robbie Reyes)

Magik

Doctor Strange

Iron Man

Hulk

Venom (Post Launch DLC)

Morbius (Post Launch DLC)

Deadpool (Post Launch DLC)

Storm (Post Launch DLC)

It’s important to point out that each character will be able to be equipped with a few different skins, many of which will be available as part of the game’s Battle Pass and can be unlocked right away by those who purchase the game’s Legendary Edition. Those who took part in the Spider of Vengence Skin Twitter event will be able to claim the skin when the title is released.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns is set to be released on December 2, 2022, for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

- This article was updated on November 30th, 2022