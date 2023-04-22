All Professor Layton Games in Release Order

Image: Level-5

The visual novel puzzles that are the Professor Layton games began in the video game space in 2007 and have had nine total game titles come out so far on various Nintendo consoles as well as iOS and Android. A new title, Professor Layton and The New World of Steam is coming to Switch after not seeing a new title since the first release of the latest title in 2017. This series has also expanded into film, TV, novels, and manga.

Related: The Best Visual Novels to Play for New Fans of the Genre

Release Order of All Professor Layton Games

You could play the new game without having played the others when it releases. There is a chronological order to the stories, but not in a way that affects the plot of each game. If this is your first run-in with the games and you’d like to play Professor Layton in release order we’ve arranged all the titles by date and the system you can play them on.

Professor Layton and the Curious Village | Nintendo DS | February 10, 2008

Professor Layton and the Diabolical Box | Nintendo DS | August 24, 2009

Professor Layton and the Unwound Future | Nintendo DS | September 12, 2010

Professor Layton and the Last Specter | Nintendo DS | October 17, 2011

Professor Layton and the Miracle Mask | Nintendo 3DS | October 28, 2012

Layton Brothers: Mystery Room | iOS/Android | June 27, 2013

Professor Layton and the Azran Legacy | Nintendo 3DS | February 28, 2014

Professor Layton vs. Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney | Nintendo 3DS | August 29, 2014

Layton’s Mystery Journey: Katrielle and the Millionaires’ Conspiracy | Nintendo 3DS/Nintendo Switch | October 6, 2017/November 8, 2019

Professor Layton and The New World of Steam | Nintendo Switch | TBD

- This article was updated on April 22nd, 2023