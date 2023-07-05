All PUBG Reputation Rewards Explained

Image: PUBG Corporation

PUBG: Battlegrounds update 24.2 includes a bunch of balancing fixes and new rewards for the reputation system. The Reputation System is now a great way to show support to teammates and vice versa — while getting rewarded in the process. There are various ways to increase your reputation, leading to generous rewards that make the effort worthwhile. This guide will cover all PUBG reputation rewards and explain them in full detail so you can better understand how it works.

How do Reputation Rewards Work in PUBG?

The new reputation system in PUBG only applies to Normal and Ranked matches and ranges from level 0 to 5. As players’ reputation increases and they reach level 3, they will start receiving rewards for levels 3, 4, and 5. Each level has rewards broken into two categories: Level Rewards and Maintenance Rewards. The former is accepted as a one-time, while the latter is granted every seven days.

Reputation System – Level Rewards

Let’s look at level rewards for each level — 3, 4, and 5. Remember, these are provided as a one-time bonus. It shouldn’t take long for any well-behaved player to start receiving rewards considering everyone starts at level 2.

Level 3 – 10 Artisan Tokens (Level Reward)

Level 4 – 15 Artisan Tokens (Level Reward)

Level 5 – 20 Artisan Tokens (Level Reward)

Reputation System – Maintenance Rewards

Next, we have the Maintenance Rewards for each level as well. These are on a 7-day rotation cycle — meaning all players will receive them weekly if their reputation stays at the corresponding level. Below you can find all Maintenance Rewards for each level.

Level 3 – 2 Supply Loot Cache (Maintenance Reward)

Level 4 – 3 Supply Loot Cache (Maintenance Reward)

Level 5 – 4 Supply Loot Cache and 1 Artisan Token (Maintenance Reward)

How to Raise Reputation Level in PUBG

The whole point of the Reputation system is to show if you are a toxic player (level 0) or one that plays the game respectfully (level 5.) Each player begins with their reputation at level 2 and can either go higher up or backward, depending on how they play. There are specific ways to increase your Reputation level in PUBG — and we have them listed below.

Receive compliments from teammates at the end of a match.

Finishing the match (not leaving early).

Naturally increases while playing Normal and Ranked PUBG matches.

Avoid toxic behavior such as verbal abuse, friendly fire, and obstruction of gameplay.

Avoid cheating.

Follow all the rules above, and your reputation level should rise to the next level. It looks to me that all the game wants you to do is be a good person — something everyone should be, regardless of the bonuses! Once you have available rewards from the Reputation System, you will receive a notification in-game informing you.

To learn more about the Reputation System and what else is new in update 24.2 for PUBG, check out the official patch notes page on the game’s website.

- This article was updated on July 5th, 2023