The Best PUBG Mobile Settings | Sensitivity, Graphics, and Recoil Control

PUBG Mobile has taken the handheld community by storm. Like any mobile game, it is crucial to have the correct settings enabled to ensure you bring your best A-game in combat. Whether it involves recoil and sensitivity or just allowing the game to have the best graphics possible for your device, we have you covered in this guide.

What Are The Best Settings In PUBG Mobile?

You can play around with many customizable settings in the PUBG Mobile menu. Some are more important than others, and when you compare all the options, there’s no doubt that you want to improve graphics and sensitivity first. Improving these two settings will give you better picture quality in-game and reduced recoil on your guns, allowing you to perform your best on the battlefield. Read on to find out how we would adjust each of these settings.

Graphics

Graphics are crucial for all video games and can make all the difference in immersion. Depending on the strength of your phone, this may vary, but the best graphic selection and frame to pair together for increased picture quality and performance is HDR Extreme. When it comes to style, you should always pick color as your go-to option. It gives the game the best look and is relaxing on the eyes, which is essential if you play for extended periods.

For general settings in the graphics tab, turn your anti-aliasing on. Since digital imaging is made up of tiny square pixels, any round or slanted object will have jagged edges, and you can counteract this by turning this setting on, letting your image be smoother.

Sensitivity and Recoil

This is probably the most important setting you need to tweak to be successful in PUBG. Below is a breakdown of what we found to be the sweet spot regarding sensitivity and decreasing recoil in-game. Feel free to adjust to find your perfect level and what number works for you regarding muscle memory.

Camera

3rd Person No Scope – 120%

– 120% First Person No Scope – 104%

– 104% Red Dot, Holographic, Aim assist – 60%

– 60% 2x Scope – 38%

– 38% 3x Scope – 28%

– 28% 4x ACOG Scope – 18%

– 18% 6x Scope – 14%

– 14% 8x Scope – 12%

ADS Sensitivity

3rd Person No Scope – 120%

– 120% 1st Person No Scope – 105%

– 105% Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist – 60%

– 60% 2x Scope – 38%

– 38% 3x Scope – 28%

– 28% 4x ACOG Scope – 18%

– 18% 6x Scope – 14%

– 14% 8x Scope – 12%

Gyroscope

3rd Person No Scope – 230%

– 230% 1st Person No Scope – 230%

– 230% Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist – 270%

– 270% 2x Scope – 175%

– 175% 3x Scope – 136%

– 136% 4x ACOG – 75%

– 75% 6x Scope – 50%

– 50% 8x Scope – 40%

Notice how some bullet points are generally on the higher end. That is because you want to turn around 180 degrees reasonably quickly so you can take out enemy players flanking you from behind. Adjust these to how you see fit, but this is a good starting point. Also, for the settings listed above, you should set the gyroscope to “scope only” to maximize results.

PUBG Mobile is available now on mobile devices.