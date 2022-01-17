PUBG Mobile: How to Get Spider-Man Web Shooter and Spiderweb Ball

Spider-Man seems to be in every video game right now, and PUBG is no different. With the 1.8 update that came on January 12, new features like the Spider-Man Web Shooters and Spiderweb Ball have been added to PUBG. Here is everything you need to know on how to get them and how to use them.

PUBG has been around for a while as one of the oldest Battle Royal games. With its success as a Mobile Game, PUBG has seen many new updates come its way to keep its player base happy. To stay updated on all things PUBG, make sure you’re following our guides page for things like major updates or even the new PUBG: New State.

How to Get Web Shooters and Spiderweb Ball in PUBG

The new Web Shooters and Spiderweb Ball in PUBG definitely work to shake things up. Both of these items can be found in various locations throughout the map, but the best place to get them is at Milta Power. There are three glowing red crates that will give you both the Web Shooters and the Spiderweb Ball.

There are other locations for these items too. One of those locations is the buildings in the School district. You’ll find the crates webbed up in corners. Shoot them down and loot them for the new Spider-Man tools. Other crates containing the Web Shooters and Spiderweb Ball lay scattered around the map, like at the Military Base, Pochinki, Mylta, Prison, Mansion, and more.

How to Use Web Shooters and Spiderweb Ball

The way the Web Shooters work in PUBG is similar to the Fortnite Web Shooters. You will be able to thwip all over the map by pointing at a spot and using the Web Shooters. Be careful though, because, unlike Fortnite, PUBG has fall damage and you can accidentally kill yourself if you’re not careful when swinging. Make sure there are plenty of things to attach to before you begin web slinging.

The Spiderweb Ball is a tool that can be used to slow down your enemies. It works, as its name suggests, like a spider web. You can ensnare your enemies to make them easy pickings. Some people have argued that the Spiderweb Ball isn’t too effective and have compared it to a flash grenade. Though it may look cool, your enemies can still easily shoot and kill you first while stuck in a web.

PUBG is available now for IOS and Android.