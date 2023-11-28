All Ragnarok Origin Stalker Copy Skills Listed

Here are all skills you can copy in Ragnarok Origin.

November 28th, 2023 by Christian Bognar
All Copy Skills in Ragnarok Origin
Plagiarism is a skill in Ragnarok Origin that allows the player to steal a skill from certain monsters in the game, allowing the player to use it themself. This guide will cover all the skills you can copy with the Plagiarism skill in Ragnarok Origin.

Full List of Skills You Can Copy in Ragnarok Origin

Players can copy around 40 known skills from monsters in Ragnarok Origin. Keep in mind that there could be more out there, considering the number of monsters and skills in the game is very high. In the grid below, you will find the skill that can be copied along with the monster(s) you can copy from.

Copy SkillMonster Name
Axe TerminationGoblin (Hammer), Hydra, Marse, Rideword, Cruiser
BackstabMobster, Mobster Boss
BashAncient Mummy, Condor, Khalitzburg, Mummy, Lunatic, Picky, Pirate Skeleton, Poporing, Raydric, Requiem, Roda Frog, Skeleton, Sky Deleter, Soldier Skeleton, Thief Bug Female, Thief Bug Male, Verit, Yoyo, Flora, Nightmare, Mimic, Grove, Killer Mantis, Drops, Furious Poporing, Munak, Vagabond Wolf.
Bowling BashBeetle King, Mermon, Vocal, Zerom, Pasana, Skel Prisoner, Rotar Zairo, Orc Warror, Orc Baby, Bongun, Metal Scorpion, Orc Lord, Toy King.
Cart BoostMaya, Maya Purple, Ancient Clock.
Cold BoltMagnolia, Poring, Toad, Vadon, Marin, Marina, Megalodon, Pot Dolfie, Sohee, Cat O’ Nine Tails, Eclipse, Plankton, Thara Frog, Sedora, Aster, Deviace, Galapago, Red Aster.
ConcentrationLeib Olmai, Wanderer, Sasquatch, Steel Fur Grizzly, Ambernite King, Mysteltainn, Goblin Leader, Drake, Orc Hero.
Double StrageArcher Skeleton, Gargoyle, Goblin (Archer), Kobold Archer, Orc Archer, Raydric Archer.
Earth SpikeCoco, Dokebi, Giearth, Ground Petite, Pupa, Rocker, Sting, Fabre, Mandragora, Nepenthes, Sandman, Driller, Hode, Medusa, Nereid, Pitman, Stem Worm.
Enchant Deadly PoisonDeviruchi, Abysmal Knight, Atroce, Baphomet.
Enchant PoisonPoison Spore, Argiope, Argos, Boa, Myst Case.
EndureAmbernite, Ant Egg, Bigfoot, Eggyra, Muka, Peco Peco Egg, Thief Bug Egg.
EnvenomOrc Skeleton, Side Winder, Skeleton Worker, Zenorc, Zombie, Anacondaq, Gig, Ghoul, Orc Zombie.
FireboltHorong, Metaller, Savage Bebe, Scorpion, Clock, willow, Blazer, Elder willow, Goat, Golden Thief Bug, Highest General, Choco, Marduk.
Frost DiverCoornutus, Seal, Sea Otter, Swordfish, Shellfish.
Full Force SwipeGoblin (Axe), Goblin (Fail), Goblin (Mace), Arclouse, Kobold Axe, Kobold Hammer, Kobold Mace, Savage.
Grand CrossAngeling, Dark Priest, Deviling, Infernal Nightmare.
HealVitata, Drainliar, Obeaune.
Heaven’s DriveGeographer, Megalith, Minorous, Sleeper, Dark Illusion, Medusa Queen, Phreeoni.
Holy CrossChristmas Cookie, Whisper, Evil Druid, Ghostring, Anubis.
Impositio ManusPiere, Alice, Andre, Baby Desert Wolf, Deniro.
Jupitel ThunderGiant Hornet, Stropho, Timekeeper, Wind Ghost, Harpy Queen, Mistress, Owl Duke.
Kyrie EleisonArc Elder, Punk.
Lightning BoltSky Petite, Nine Tail, Steel Chonchon, Creamy, Carat, Chonchon, Dustiness, Hornet, Creamy Fear, Hunter Fly.
Lord of VermillionKobold Leader, Time Watcher, Stroul, Mutant Dragonoid, Owl Baron, Tao Gunka, Time Holder.
Magnum BreakOrc Lady, Wolf, Goblin Steamrider, Majoruros, Clock Tower Manager, Explosion, Stalactic Golem, Metaling, Gryphon, Mastering, Stalactic Rage Golem.
Meteor AssaultRybio, Marionette, Nightmare Rideword, Thief Bug, Spore, Doppelganger, Dracula, Osiris.
Meteor StormElder, Fire Golem, Jakk, Greatest General, Ifrit, Bloody Knight, Chimera, Dark Lord, Kaho.
Mine SphereBathory, Sageworm, Marine Sphere.
Occult ImpactTarou, Worm Tail, Zombie Prisoner, Cookie, Alarm, Myst, Phenomena.
Red CutSuper Picky, Isis, Cramp, Harpy, Horn, Swift Mantis, Raggler.
Sonic BlowPeco Peco, Wild Rose, Mantis, Goblin (Dagger), Baphomet Jr., Matyr, Grand Peco, Injustice, Kraken.
Sonic KnifeZherltish, Ogretooth.
Spider WebDark Frame, Dragon Fly, Eddga.
StealthJoker, Martin, Smokie, Frilldora.
Storm GustPhen, Crab, Marc, Garm Baby, Ancient Strouf, Deep Sea Obeaune, Garm, Moonlight Flower, Stormy Knight.
True SightAlligator, Anolian, Buwaya, Pharaoh.
Weapon PerfectionChepel, Familiar, Phendark.

It’s essential to know a couple of key points when it comes to copying skills with the Plagiarize Skill in Ragnarok Origin:

  1. You can only copy skills that damage your character directly.
  2. The plagiarism skill can not be used on skills and attacks exclusive to certain monsters, for example, property attacks.
  3. You can’t copy Blessing and Increase AGI.

Now that you know the complete list of copiable skills, move on to the next section to learn how to unlock the Plagiarize Skill so you can officially start copying them for yourself.

How to Unlock the Plagiarize Skill and Copy Skills in Ragnarok Origin

The Plagiarize Skill is an ability unique to the Rogue and Stalker Jobs. If you want to copy the list of skills mentioned in this guide, choose Rogue and Stalker. Afterward, you can find the Plagiarize Skill within the skill tree as you level up. Ten levels are attached to the Plagiarize skill, so make sure to invest points into it and reach the maximum level to make it work most efficiently.

The Plagiarize Skill has a prerequisite and a requirement of level 5 in Preserve. In other words, you must focus on Preserve first and foremost to unlock Plagiarize. Preserve can also be found on the skill tree as you level up.

