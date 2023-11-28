All Ragnarok Origin Stalker Copy Skills Listed

Image: Gravity Interactive

Plagiarism is a skill in Ragnarok Origin that allows the player to steal a skill from certain monsters in the game, allowing the player to use it themself. This guide will cover all the skills you can copy with the Plagiarism skill in Ragnarok Origin.

Full List of Skills You Can Copy in Ragnarok Origin

Players can copy around 40 known skills from monsters in Ragnarok Origin. Keep in mind that there could be more out there, considering the number of monsters and skills in the game is very high. In the grid below, you will find the skill that can be copied along with the monster(s) you can copy from.

Copy Skill Monster Name Axe Termination Goblin (Hammer), Hydra, Marse, Rideword, Cruiser Backstab Mobster, Mobster Boss Bash Ancient Mummy, Condor, Khalitzburg, Mummy, Lunatic, Picky, Pirate Skeleton, Poporing, Raydric, Requiem, Roda Frog, Skeleton, Sky Deleter, Soldier Skeleton, Thief Bug Female, Thief Bug Male, Verit, Yoyo, Flora, Nightmare, Mimic, Grove, Killer Mantis, Drops, Furious Poporing, Munak, Vagabond Wolf. Bowling Bash Beetle King, Mermon, Vocal, Zerom, Pasana, Skel Prisoner, Rotar Zairo, Orc Warror, Orc Baby, Bongun, Metal Scorpion, Orc Lord, Toy King. Cart Boost Maya, Maya Purple, Ancient Clock. Cold Bolt Magnolia, Poring, Toad, Vadon, Marin, Marina, Megalodon, Pot Dolfie, Sohee, Cat O’ Nine Tails, Eclipse, Plankton, Thara Frog, Sedora, Aster, Deviace, Galapago, Red Aster. Concentration Leib Olmai, Wanderer, Sasquatch, Steel Fur Grizzly, Ambernite King, Mysteltainn, Goblin Leader, Drake, Orc Hero. Double Strage Archer Skeleton, Gargoyle, Goblin (Archer), Kobold Archer, Orc Archer, Raydric Archer. Earth Spike Coco, Dokebi, Giearth, Ground Petite, Pupa, Rocker, Sting, Fabre, Mandragora, Nepenthes, Sandman, Driller, Hode, Medusa, Nereid, Pitman, Stem Worm. Enchant Deadly Poison Deviruchi, Abysmal Knight, Atroce, Baphomet. Enchant Poison Poison Spore, Argiope, Argos, Boa, Myst Case. Endure Ambernite, Ant Egg, Bigfoot, Eggyra, Muka, Peco Peco Egg, Thief Bug Egg. Envenom Orc Skeleton, Side Winder, Skeleton Worker, Zenorc, Zombie, Anacondaq, Gig, Ghoul, Orc Zombie. Firebolt Horong, Metaller, Savage Bebe, Scorpion, Clock, willow, Blazer, Elder willow, Goat, Golden Thief Bug, Highest General, Choco, Marduk. Frost Diver Coornutus, Seal, Sea Otter, Swordfish, Shellfish. Full Force Swipe Goblin (Axe), Goblin (Fail), Goblin (Mace), Arclouse, Kobold Axe, Kobold Hammer, Kobold Mace, Savage. Grand Cross Angeling, Dark Priest, Deviling, Infernal Nightmare. Heal Vitata, Drainliar, Obeaune. Heaven’s Drive Geographer, Megalith, Minorous, Sleeper, Dark Illusion, Medusa Queen, Phreeoni. Holy Cross Christmas Cookie, Whisper, Evil Druid, Ghostring, Anubis. Impositio Manus Piere, Alice, Andre, Baby Desert Wolf, Deniro. Jupitel Thunder Giant Hornet, Stropho, Timekeeper, Wind Ghost, Harpy Queen, Mistress, Owl Duke. Kyrie Eleison Arc Elder, Punk. Lightning Bolt Sky Petite, Nine Tail, Steel Chonchon, Creamy, Carat, Chonchon, Dustiness, Hornet, Creamy Fear, Hunter Fly. Lord of Vermillion Kobold Leader, Time Watcher, Stroul, Mutant Dragonoid, Owl Baron, Tao Gunka, Time Holder. Magnum Break Orc Lady, Wolf, Goblin Steamrider, Majoruros, Clock Tower Manager, Explosion, Stalactic Golem, Metaling, Gryphon, Mastering, Stalactic Rage Golem. Meteor Assault Rybio, Marionette, Nightmare Rideword, Thief Bug, Spore, Doppelganger, Dracula, Osiris. Meteor Storm Elder, Fire Golem, Jakk, Greatest General, Ifrit, Bloody Knight, Chimera, Dark Lord, Kaho. Mine Sphere Bathory, Sageworm, Marine Sphere. Occult Impact Tarou, Worm Tail, Zombie Prisoner, Cookie, Alarm, Myst, Phenomena. Red Cut Super Picky, Isis, Cramp, Harpy, Horn, Swift Mantis, Raggler. Sonic Blow Peco Peco, Wild Rose, Mantis, Goblin (Dagger), Baphomet Jr., Matyr, Grand Peco, Injustice, Kraken. Sonic Knife Zherltish, Ogretooth. Spider Web Dark Frame, Dragon Fly, Eddga. Stealth Joker, Martin, Smokie, Frilldora. Storm Gust Phen, Crab, Marc, Garm Baby, Ancient Strouf, Deep Sea Obeaune, Garm, Moonlight Flower, Stormy Knight. True Sight Alligator, Anolian, Buwaya, Pharaoh. Weapon Perfection Chepel, Familiar, Phendark.

It’s essential to know a couple of key points when it comes to copying skills with the Plagiarize Skill in Ragnarok Origin:

You can only copy skills that damage your character directly. The plagiarism skill can not be used on skills and attacks exclusive to certain monsters, for example, property attacks. You can’t copy Blessing and Increase AGI.

Now that you know the complete list of copiable skills, move on to the next section to learn how to unlock the Plagiarize Skill so you can officially start copying them for yourself.

How to Unlock the Plagiarize Skill and Copy Skills in Ragnarok Origin

The Plagiarize Skill is an ability unique to the Rogue and Stalker Jobs. If you want to copy the list of skills mentioned in this guide, choose Rogue and Stalker. Afterward, you can find the Plagiarize Skill within the skill tree as you level up. Ten levels are attached to the Plagiarize skill, so make sure to invest points into it and reach the maximum level to make it work most efficiently.

The Plagiarize Skill has a prerequisite and a requirement of level 5 in Preserve. In other words, you must focus on Preserve first and foremost to unlock Plagiarize. Preserve can also be found on the skill tree as you level up.

- This article was updated on November 28th, 2023