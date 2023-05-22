Ragnarok Origin Pet Tier List: Best Pets for Every Class Explained

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Are you looking for the ultimate Ragnarok Origin pet tier list explaining the best pets for every class? Unfortunately, there are a lot of pets for you to choose from in Ragnarok Origin, which can be confusing. In Addition, choosing a pet is surprisingly complicated because it must complement your playstyle and role. However, that doesn’t need to be the case as we have explained the essential aspects of choosing a pet so you know how to do it regardless of what class you choose in Ragnarok Origin.

Best Pets for Every Class in Ragnarok Origin Explained

You need to consider several factors when choosing the best pet for your class in Ragnarok Origin:

What is your primary focus in the game? For Example: PvE, Grinding, or PvP? What role in a party do you usually fill? For Example: Tank, DPS, Support, etc… What type of attack do you use the most? For Example: AoE vs. Single Target, Auto Attack vs. Spellcast

Once you have answered these three questions, you can view the tables below to find the best pet for your class in Ragnarok Origin.

Best Pet for Tank Class in Ragnarok Origin



The best in the below table will complement your Tanker class, Knight and Blacksmith, by providing additional survivability and the extra damage that compliments your party.

Tier Pet Name S Dunell S Earth Lord A Candlemourn A Pearl B Volcanic Bulldog

Best Pet for DPS Class in Ragnarok Origin



The pest on this list will provide additional attack speed, movement speed, and DPS. This is extremely important for attack speed classes like Hunter and Assassin. In the case of the Trapper class, Dunell will help with the lack of this class’s AoE damage by bringing it to the table.

Tier Pet Name S Ghost Samurai S Dunell A Divination Cat A Dr. Owl B Raccoon Warrior

Best Pet for Caster Class in Ragnarok Origin



The pets below are the best for caster classes like Wizard and Priest because they provide additional survivability through tankiness and more damage by lowering cooldowns to your abilities.

Tier Pet Name S Earth Lord S Dunell Tier 3 A Fire Spirit A Child of Earth B Vulcanic Bulldog B Milly

- This article was updated on May 22nd, 2023