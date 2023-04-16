Image: Gravity

Ragnarok Origin has become a smash hit on mobile devices thanks to its ties to the ever-iconic Ragnarok Online. Players can choose between six unique primary Classes (dubbed Jobs), each with their own promotion classes that can drastically switch up

Choosing the best build for your chosen Job/Class is essential to maximize your character’s potential and conquer both endgame activities and the all-important level grind. In this guide, we’ve detailed the best builds for every Class in Ragnarok Origin, including which stats you should focus and which Skills you should learn to dominate the land of Midgard and beyond.

Best Swordsman Build in Ragnarok Origin — Knight & Lord Knight

As a Swordman in Ragnarok Origin, the best promotion class to choose is the Knight. This build focuses on using a Spear to output maximum damage.

Swordsman/Knight Stats

Max out Strength .

. Spend some points on Dexterity.

Swordsman Skills

Bash (10)

Sword Mastery (10)

Magnum Break (10)

Fatal Blow (5)

Provoke (5)

Knight Skills

Once you promote to Knight, reset your skills and learn the following.

Bash (10)

Magnum Break (10)

Increase Recuperative Power (10)

Swords Mastery (5)

Provoke (4)

Endure (1)

Riding (1)

Charge Attack (1)

Spear Mastery (1)

Spear Stab (5)

Cavalry Master (5)

Pierce Combo (10)

Brandish Spear (10)

Lord Knight Skills

Frenzy (5)

Head Crush (5)

Joint Beat (5)

Concentrate (10)

Spiral Pierce (10)

Aura Blade (10)

Best Archer Build in Ragnarok Origin — Hunter & Sniper

As an Archer, you’ll want to promote to a Hunter and eventually a Sniper. This build focuses on the damage potential of mines.

Archer/Hunter/Sniper Stats

Balance Intellect and Dexterity

Archer/ Hunter Skills

Double Strafe (10)

Owl’s Eye (10)

Attention Concentrate (10)

Vulture’s Eye (10)

Falcon Mastery (10)

Detecting (1)

Rapid Arrow (10)

Blast Mine (5)

Claymore (5)

Land Mine (5)

Sniper Skills

Land Mine Research (10)

Blast Mine Research (10)

Claymore Trap Research (10)

True Sight (10)

Best Mage Build in Ragnarok Origin — Wizard & High Wizard

The best promotion for a Mage in Ragnarok Origin is the Wizard, which can be promoted further into the High Wizard. This build focuses primarily on Fire magic, which is ideal for PVP.

Mage/Wizard Stats

Invest 1 Intellect for every 2 points invested in Dexterity.

Magie Skills

Soul Strike (5)

Fire Bolt (10)

Cold Bolt (6)

Lightning Bolt (6)

Fire Wall (3)

Zen Heart (10)

Wizard Skills

Once you have been promoted to a Wizard, reset your Skills and invest in the following:

Fire Pillar (5)

Sight (1)

Sighttrasher (3)

Meteor Storm (10)

Fire Bolt (10)

Fire Ball (5)

Fire Wall (10)

Soul Strike (5)

Stone Curse (6)

Zen Heart (10)

High Wizard Skills

Once you’ve been promoted to a High Wizard, you’ll need to reset your Skills a final time.

Soul Strike (5)

Fire Bolt (10)

Cold Bolt (6)

Lightning Bolt (6)

Fire Wall (3)

Zen Heart (10)

Fire Pillar (5)

Sight (1)

Sightthrasher (3)

Meteor Storm (10)

Earth Spike (5)

Safety Wall (10

Quagmire (1)

Napalm Vulcan (5)

Gravitation Field (5)

Elemental Detection (10)

Amplify Magic Power (10)

Best Acolyte Build in Ragnarok Origin — Priest & High Priest

The ideal promotion for an Acolyte in Ragnarok Origin is a Priest, which can be promoted further to a High Priest. The Priest specializes in healing and providing support for other players, therefore this build is centered around those skills.

Acolyte/Priest Stats

Focus on Intellect and Dexterity

Acolyte Skills

Heal (10)

Blessing (10)

Angelus (10)

Increase Agility (5)

Priest Skills

Resurrection (4)

Sanctuary (10)

Magnificat (5)

Safety Wall (5)

Impositio Manus (10)

Zen Heart (2)

Aspersio (2)

Recovery (2)

High Priest Skills

Assumptio (5)

Judex (10)

Suffragium (3)

Holy Ward (10)

Meditatio (10)

Best Merchant Build in Ragnarok Origin — Blacksmith & Mastersmith

For a Merchant, the best class promotion is the Blacksmith, which can be upgraded to a Mastersmith. This build is crafted (pun intended) around the incredibly fun mechanic of ramming your cart into enemies.

Merchant/Blacksmith/Mastersmith Stats

Focus on Strength and Agility.

Merchant/Blacksmith Skills

Cart Revolution (1)

Full Force Swipe (5)

Enlarge Weight Limit (10)

Cart Modofication (10)

Discount (10)

Mammonite (4)

Hammer Fall (4)

Adrenaline Rush (5)

Power Thrust (5)

Hilt Binding (1)

Weaponry Research (10)

Weapon Perfection (5)

Maximize Power (5)

Skin Tempering (5)

Mastersmith Skills

Cart Boost (1)

High Speed Cart Ram (10)

Cart Max Load Value (10)

Maximum Over Thrust (5)

Melt Down (10)

Best Thief Build in Ragnarok Origin — Assassin & Assassin Cross

The stealthy Thief class shines best when promoted to Assassin and eventually Assassin Cross. This build focuses on using poison as an Assassin and Soul Breaker as an Assassin Cross.

Thief/Assassin Stats

Max out Agility .

. Invest heavily in Strength and Intellect when promoted to Assassin Cross.

Thief Skills

Double Attack (10)

Trick Control (10)

Increase Dodge (10)

Envenom (5)

Shield Dodge (5)

Assassin Skills

Once you’ve been promoted to Assassin, reset your Skills and invest in the following.

Double Attack (10)

Increase Dodge (10)

Envenom (5)

Shield Dodge (5)

Hiding (9)

Back Slide (1)

Dual Wield Mastery (10)

Red Cut (10)

Enchant Poison (10)

Venom Dust (10)

Assassin Cross Skills

You’ll need to reset your Skills once again when promoted to Assassin Cross.

Double Attack (10)

Increase Dodge (10)

Envenom (5)

Shield Dodge (5)

Hiding (9)

Back Slide (1)

Dual Wield Mastery (10)

Enchant Poison (10)

Venom Dust (10)

Hiding Research (10)

Soul breaker (10)

Enchant Deadly Poison (10)

Lock-On (10)

