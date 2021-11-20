All Ramanas Park Slates Explained: Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl have introduced a new feature that was not present in the original games. The area at the end of Route 221 that used to be Pal Park has been replaced with Ramanas Park, an area where you can find several non-Sinnoh legendary Pokémon. However, you’ll need to find these new items called Slates. Here, we’ll discuss Ramanas Park and the Slates system in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

What are Ramanas Park Slates in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl?

Slates are these new expendable items that are used to invoke legendary Pokémon from the Hoenn, Johto, and Kanto regions. There are slates of different types, meaning that they will call in different legendaries. Each one is also a very warm and welcoming nod to the past generations of Pokémon. Their appearances and descriptions are the ultimate forms of nostalgia for people who played the original mainline Game Boy, Game Boy Advance, and Nintendo DS Pokémon games. Here are all the slates and Pokémon encountered listed:

Kanto Slate (Shining Pearl exclusive)

Articuno

Zapdos

Moltres

Genome Slate

Mewtwo

Johto Slate (Brilliant Diamond exclusive)

Raikou

Entei

Suicune

Rainbow Slate (Brilliant Diamond exclusive)

Ho-Oh

Squall Slate (Shining Pearl exclusive)

Lugia

Oceanic Slate

Kyogre

Tectonic Slate

Groudon

Stratospheric Slate

Rayquaza

Soul Slate

Latios

Latias

Discovery Slate

Regice

Registeel

Regirock

Luckily, the only exclusive Pokémon from the slates are the Johto and Kanto legendary trios and the Johto birds. Everything else is shared between both games.

Upon using a slate, you have to initiate the battle against the legendary Pokémon you invoked. You can’t back out until the battle is completed, so make sure you’re prepared for the tough fight ahead.

How to get slates

To actually get the slate items, you’ll need to find items called Mysterious Shards. These can be traded to the vendor at the Ramanas Park shop. To find these Shards, you’ll have to mine in the Grand Underground, one of the revamped features exclusive to Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

Unfortunately, these are uncommon drops, so it’ll take a while before you can actually stock up on a good handful of these items. You’ll also need to buy multiple of the same slates to get all the Pokémon exclusive to that one, requiring even more shards.

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are out now exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.