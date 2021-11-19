How to Access the Grand Underground in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

The Grand Underground is one of the most exciting and updated features in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. The area is full of valuable items plus rare and powerful Pokémon and is a must-visit for any budding Sinnoh champion.

However, you won’t be able to get into the Grand Underground from the beginning of the game. First, you’ll need to get the Explorer Kit, and then you’ll have access to the treasures beneath. In this guide, we’ll break down everything you need to do to get the Explorer Kit and go into some more detail about what exactly you can find in the Grand Underground.

How to Get the Explorer Kit

To get your Explorer Kit, you’ll need access to Eterna City, home of Gardenia, the second Gym Leader. Once in Eterna City, head to the house to the right of the Pokémon Center, home of the Underground Man. Talk to the Underground Man in his house, and he’ll give you the Explorer Kit to access the Grand Underground.

There are six separate regions of the Grand Underground, and which one you end up in depends on where you use the Explorer Kit across different areas of Sinnoh. Try out the Explorer Kit in each new location and city throughout the game to scope out the treasures of each region.

What to Do in the Grand Underground

The Grand Underground is teeming with goodies. Fossils, gems, and orbs are behind sparkling spots scattered throughout the area, with the fun mining mechanic intelligently recreated for the new games. This game also brings back the Secret Base mechanic from older series entries, with fun new ways to create underground hangouts.

An entirely new element to the Grand Underground is the areas of wild Pokémon littered throughout the subsurface map. Known as Pokémon Hideaways, these areas are host to a bunch of rare Pokémon, including some of the beloved starters from previous generations.

Another change to the Grand Underground in these remasters is re-visiting the area with friends. Once connected through Multiplayer, you can dig for treasures online and play secret base minigames introduced for these titles.

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are available now exclusively on Nintendo Switch.