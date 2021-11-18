How to Unlock Mystery Gift in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

The ever-popular Mystery Gift function returns in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl for Nintendo Switch. With Mystery Gifts, you can receive bonus Pokéballs, clothing items, and even special Pokémon by either inputting a code or connecting to the internet.

However, the Mystery Gift function in these games is something you’ll have to wait to unlock, unlike other Pokémon series entries that allow you instant access to the source of online freebies. In this guide, we’ll break down exactly how to unlock the feature and how to use it.

How to Unlock Mystery Gifts

Though you can’t access Mystery Gifts from the start of the game, you won’t have to hold out for long before you unlock the feature. On the original games, you had to answer questions from the TV producer in the studios in the heart of Jubilife City. All you need to do in these remakes is beat the third Gym Leader, Veilstone City’s Maylene, and that will unlock the Mystery Gift function.

Once unlocked, you’ll be able to access the Mystery Gift option in the Main Menu. Here you can select Get via Internet or Get with Code/Password dependent on which Mystery Gift you’re trying to receive.

How to Use Mystery Gift

Now that you’ve unlocked Mystery Gifts, you can use the feature to access bonus items and clothing right from the off. For example, if you’ve purchased the game on the Nintendo Switch eShop, you’ll now be able to use your code for 12 Quick Balls in the Mystery Gift menu.

There are also three Legendary Pokémon giveaways to coincide with the release of Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. Anyone who plays the game before February 21st, 2022, will receive a Manaphy egg by connecting to the internet through Mystery Gift. Second, Jirachi is available to players with save data for Pokémon Sword or Shield. Finally, Mew is a bonus for anyone with Pokémon Lets Go, Pikachu! or Pokémon Lets Go, Eevee! save files.

That’s all you need to know to unlock and use the Mystery Gift function in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. Just remember, these gifts often have a time limit, so make sure to download any bonuses you might have access to before it’s too late.

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl release exclusively for Nintendo Switch on November 19th.

- This article was updated on November 18th, 2021