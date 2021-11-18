How to Change Outfit in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl originally did not allow for players to change their character’s outfit in-game. However, we can now customize our character’s outfits, allowing for more ways to personalize our trainers. This was a feature that became a staple in the mainline games since X and Y. Here are how you can customize and change your trainer’s outfit in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

How to change your trainer’s outfit in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

To change your outfit, you will have to have made it to Veilstone City. This is where you can take on the third gym leader, Maylene, and receive the Cobblestone Badge. At this point, your party level should be around the mid to high 20s.

Go to the area that used to be the Veilstone Game Corner. Instead, it’s a place called the Metronome Style Shop. It’s the equivalent of the Boutique from past games where you can buy new outfits and equip them for your trainer.

When you go to the shop clerk, she will offer you the option to shop or change your style. If you have the money, you can buy outfits. They are rather expensive the further you go down that list. However, if you unlocked Mystery Gift, you can get a free Pokémon Platinum trainer outfit between now and February 22, 2022.

This time around, options are somewhat limited. The depth isn’t as much as it was in past games. All of the outfits are presets, so you can’t mix and match different tops, headgear, shoes, or pants. The outfits are all themed around some kind of particular style, namely those of Pokémon, seasons, or something more niche like a leather jacket or overalls style. It seems that there are roughly over ten different outfit styles to choose from, so there are slim pickings.

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are out now exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.