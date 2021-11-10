How to Get Pokémon Platinum Outfits in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

With Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl landing this month, Nintendo has announced the Pokémon Platinum Outfits as a bonus for early players. Anyone who picks up the game from its November 19th release to February 22nd has access to the change of clothes, but it won’t instantly be on your in-game person.

The long-awaited remakes bring back the popular Mystery Gift format and use it to integrate this bonus. However, once you’ve got your copy of Brilliant Diamond or Shining Pearl, you won’t be able to access the Mystery Gift function instantly.

How to Get Mystery Gifts and the Pokémon Platinum Outfit

Before accessing the Pokémon Platinum Outfit, you’ll have to unlock the Mystery Gifts feature. To do this, you’ll first need to have beaten Roark, the Oreburgh City Gym Leader, as well as the Galactic Grunts north of Jubilife. Once they’re both out of the picture, go to the TV Station in the centre of Jubilife City.

Once at the TV Station, head for the third floor and find the TV producer who will ask your two questions. Answer the first question with ‘EVERYONE HAPPY’ and the second with ‘Wi-Fi CONNECTION’, and the Mystery Gift function is unlocked. All you need to do now is save and restart the game, and you’ll be able to access the Mystery Gift menu under the New Game option.

On the Mystery Gift menu, select Receive via Internet and the Pokémon Platinum Outfits will be ready to download. Once downloaded, you can equip your new threads in the in-game Clothing menu. There’s no code required. Just make sure to download your bonus content before it disappears early next year.

Take those few steps, and you’ll have the Pokémon Platinum Outfits for almost all your re-imagined Sinnoh adventure. For any other tips or tricks, make sure to check out our expanding Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl guides page.

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl release exclusively for Nintendo Switch on November 19th.