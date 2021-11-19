Where to Catch Ditto in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Check out how to catch Ditto in both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

November 19th, 2021 by Franklin Bellone Borges

Ditto-Brilliant-Diamond

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl are here and players all over the world are eager to complete their Pokédex in the remakes of 2006’s Nintendo DS exclusives Pokémon Diamond and Pearl. With that said, among the many Pokémon players can catch in the game, Ditto is one of the most useful ones, especially if you plan on focusing on the game’s breeding mechanic as he can turn into any Pokémon at will. Here’s where to get Ditto in both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl

Where to Catch Ditto in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Players can catch Ditto in two different locations. The first one is on Route 218, where if you are using your Poké Radar, you will have a 1/5 (20%) chance of finding Ditto in the grass. You can also get a Ditto by visiting the mansion which can be found by exiting Hearthome City towards route 212. After arriving in the mansion, save your game, disable autosave, and talk to Mr Backlot until he mentions a Ditto. After he finally mentions the Pokémon, go towards the Trophy Garden where you might be able to find a Ditto in the grass eventually, even if the chances of triggering the encounter are extremely low (5%). To recap, here’s how to get Ditto by following the second method:

  • Exit Hearthome City towards route 212.
  • Go to the Mansion.
  • Save your game and disable autosave.
  • Talk to Mr Backlot and wait for him to mention Ditto.
  • Go to Trophy Garden and good luck.

Since, differently from Eevee, Ditto can also be found in the field, we recommend that you follow the first method. With that said, don’t forget to check out how to get and evolve Eevee in both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl.

Both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl are already available, exclusively for the Nintendo Switch. If you are unsure about which version to get, check out the main differences between Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

RELATED TOPICS :

MORE
Spiritomb Brilliant Diamond Shining Pearl Where to Catch Spiritomb in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl
Among all the Pokémon available on both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl the Dark/Ghost-type Spiritomb is among the hardest ones...
Attack of the Fanboy
Pokemon Mystery Gift Best Ways to Level Up Fast in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl
Getting to the top as quickly as you can.
Attack of the Fanboy
HM Fly Pokemon Brilliant Diamond Shining Pearl How to Get HM Fly in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl
Learn how to get HM Fly in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl
Attack of the Fanboy
Riolu Lucario Brilliant Diamond Shining Pearl Where to Get Riolu and Lucario in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl
Learn how to get both Riolu and Lucario in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl
Attack of the Fanboy
MORE FROM AOTF
Best Free Games – November 2021
Attack of the Fanboy
Roblox Promo Codes List (November 2021) – Free Clothes and Items
Attack of the Fanboy
Best Minecraft Seeds November 2021
Attack of the Fanboy
NBA 2K22 Special Edition Box Art NBA 2K22 Locker Codes List (November 2021)
Attack of the Fanboy