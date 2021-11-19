Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl are here and players all over the world are eager to complete their Pokédex in the remakes of 2006’s Nintendo DS exclusives Pokémon Diamond and Pearl. With that said, among the many Pokémon players can catch in the game, Ditto is one of the most useful ones, especially if you plan on focusing on the game’s breeding mechanic as he can turn into any Pokémon at will. Here’s where to get Ditto in both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl.

Where to Catch Ditto in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Players can catch Ditto in two different locations. The first one is on Route 218, where if you are using your Poké Radar, you will have a 1/5 (20%) chance of finding Ditto in the grass. You can also get a Ditto by visiting the mansion which can be found by exiting Hearthome City towards route 212. After arriving in the mansion, save your game, disable autosave, and talk to Mr Backlot until he mentions a Ditto. After he finally mentions the Pokémon, go towards the Trophy Garden where you might be able to find a Ditto in the grass eventually, even if the chances of triggering the encounter are extremely low (5%). To recap, here’s how to get Ditto by following the second method:

Exit Hearthome City towards route 212.

Go to the Mansion.

Save your game and disable autosave.

Talk to Mr Backlot and wait for him to mention Ditto.

Go to Trophy Garden and good luck.

Since, differently from Eevee, Ditto can also be found in the field, we recommend that you follow the first method. With that said, don’t forget to check out how to get and evolve Eevee in both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl.

Both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl are already available, exclusively for the Nintendo Switch. If you are unsure about which version to get, check out the main differences between Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.